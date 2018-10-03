Rachel Campos-Duffy serves as a contributor for FOX News Channel (FNC). In this role, Campos-Duffy offers political analysis across the network's daytime and primetime programming.Read More

Campos-Duffy is currently the national spokesperson for The LIBRE Initiative, an organization which provides aid and promotes growth within the Latino community. In addition, she is the author of "Stay Home, Stay Happy: 10 Secrets to Loving At-home Motherhood."

Prior to joining FNC, Campos-Duffy was a part of MTV's iconic reality television show, The Real World. She also was a recurring guest host for ABC's The View and NBC's The Today Show.

Campos-Duffy graduated from Arizona State University's Honors Program with a degree in Finance. In addition, she earned a Master's degree from the University of California in International Affairs with an emphasis on Economic Development in Latin America.