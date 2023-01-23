'LGBTQ-friendly' college students worried it will be dominated by conservatives: 'DeSantis University'

Students at an "LGBTQ-friendly" college that has also been called " Barefoot U " are afraid that the school is becoming more conservative, according to a new report.

The Washington Post reported that "faculty, students and alumni" were "anxious" over a shakeup at a small college in Florida that would focus the school more on a classical liberal arts education.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., made headlines this month when he appointed six new trustees to the board of New College of Florida, which The Washington Post described as a "small," "quirky" school founded in 1960.

Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo , known for his advocacy against Critical Race Theory in education, was appointed as one of those six trustees.

"My ambition is to help the new board majority transform New College into a classical liberal arts institution," Rufo tweeted.

"We are recapturing higher education," he added.

But not everyone was thrilled by the changes at New College.

"Sharf, a trans woman," was apparently shocked by DeSantis’ appointments to the board of trustees, reportedly telling The Daily Beast that "I got really sad and then just, like, laid down."

DeSantis’ chief of staff, on the other hand, said that his "hope" was that New College of Florida would become "Florida’s classical college," a realignment he likened to the "Hillsdale of the South," according to the Daily Caller.

Hillsdale is a private Christian college that does not accept money from the government, allowing the school to provide a "traditional liberal arts curriculum" to students without interference from the government, according to its website.

But The Washington Post framed the board shakeup as causing anxiety in students and as part of an aggressive "national playbook for Republicans."

"The looming transformation expected from the new board members has set people on edge at New College, where anxious faculty, students and alumni see themselves as unwitting conscripts in a politicized battle over education that the governor is waging statewide."

DeSantis’ press secretary, Bryan Griffin, argued that New College "has been completely captured by a political ideology that puts trendy, truth-relative concepts above learning," in a statement.

He added that New College’s bias toward a woke ideology has also hurt the school's enrollment.

"Additionally, New College has fallen far short of its stated goal to reach 1,200 enrolled students, instead declining from 800+ students to approximately 660."

Rufo has shared proposals for New College of Florida, one of which was to "abolish ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ programming and replace it with a small ‘equality, merit, and colorblindness’ department to ensure individual rights and due process in all university functions."

Fox News' Joshua Q. Nelson contributed to this report.