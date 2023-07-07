White House handlers restricting Biden's ability to prove he's competent: Kennedy

As questions continue to swirl about President Biden's cognitive abilities and competency for the job of leader of the free world, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., proffered that the criticisms may be the product of the president's comparatively scant public appearances and press conferences.

The White House has defended Biden against claims he does not hold enough press availabilities, with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying Biden will regularly take shouted questions on the lawn.

On "The Story," anchor Trace Gallagher asked Kennedy if Biden's apparent newfound "light-heartedness" toward his 80 years of age is enough to dismiss questions, remarking the Democrat appears to be taking a page from the Reagan playbook and being self-deprecating about his age.

Kennedy replied that every person ages differently, pointing out that Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, is nearly 90 years old and still an active and vocal legislator. Grassley, in office since 1981, still continues his rigorous annual tradition of holding town halls in each of the Hawkeye State's 99 counties.

"It's not how old you are. It's what kind of shape your in mentally and physically are. I think a majority of Americans believe that President Biden has changed a lot in the last two years," he said.

"Many Americans believe that he can't finish a sentence without taking a nap. I'm not saying that's fair, but that's what they believe."

Kennedy said the president's aides have exacerbated such criticism by not "let[ting] President Biden be the president."

"They won't let him talk to the American people. I'm asked all the time who's who's the real president? And I answer, whoever the hell has control of that teleprompter."

Kennedy offered Biden advice in that regard, saying he should pivot to holding additional traditional press conferences – and that using a teleprompter is not a problem if he answers questions honestly.

"Show them that you're capable of doing the job. They're doing the exact opposite," he said.

Kennedy also commented on Vice President Kamala Harris' continued "word salad" gaffes, as Gallagher played a clip of her speaking in New Orleans on June 30.

"Culture is it is a reflection of our moment in our time, right. And present culture is the way that you express how we're feeling about the moment. And we should always find times to express how we feel about the moment that is a reflection of joy," Harris said.

In January, Harris was similarly mocked for glowing remarks about Venn diagrams:

"I love Venn diagrams," the vice president said at a White House event. "Always ask, 'Is there a Venn diagram for this?' I'm telling you, it's fascinating when you do. So, Venn diagram, those three circles, right?"

Kennedy said the vice president is struggling in her prominent role.

"You don't have to be a senior at CalTech to know that. Just look at the poll numbers," he said, ascribing her popularity issues to lack of preparedness and inability to speak articulately.

"A cynic might say that that based on her performances, that English is not her first, second, third or even fourth language… I just don't get the impression that the vice president is … being herself. She's trying to sound smart instead of just saying what she believes and saying it in a clear, articulate manner that the average American who's busy can understand," he said.