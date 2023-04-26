Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Kamala Harris skewered over latest 'word salad' gaffe: 'Incapable of speaking normally'

The VP was speaking about abortion rights at her first public event since her and Biden announced re-election bid

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
close
Kamala Harris stumbles over her words in Ghana speech: 'A lot of that work is the work that I am here to do' Video

Kamala Harris stumbles over her words in Ghana speech: 'A lot of that work is the work that I am here to do'

Kamala Harris delivered another halting, repetitive speech, this time in Ghana as part of the Biden administration's push to build closer ties with Africa.

Vice President Kamala Harris was brutally mocked for puzzling comments she made during a rally for abortion rights at Howard University in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

Harris delivered her remarks at her alma mater in her first speaking engagement since she and President Biden announced their 2024 re-election bid.

The VP was urging liberals to "stand and fight" against what she deemed a "national agenda" by the GOP to limit abortion rights, voting rights and LGBTQ rights, NPR reported. At one point in her speech, she gave a rambling description of the importance of the moment.

"So I think it's very important, as you have heard from so many incredible leaders for us at every moment in time and certainly this one, to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present, and to be able to contextualize it, to understand where we exist in the history and in the moment as it relates not only to the past but the future," Harris said in video shared by the Republican National Committee and others on Twitter.

Kamala Harris dressed in all black holds mic during event

US Vice President Kamala Harris announced her reelection bid with President Biden on Tuesday. (Leigh Vogel/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

KAMALA HARRIS' LATEST WORD SALAD HONORS ‘WOMEN WHO MADE HISTORY THROUGHOUT HISTORY’ FOR WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

Conservatives like Steve Guest, adviser for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, roundly ridiculed the latest verbal blunder as a "word salad."

Talk radio host Buck Sexton joked, "Every Kamala speech somehow sounds like the most brutally boring corporate HR seminar imaginable."

Republican strategist Matt Whitlock accused the VP of being unable of speaking "normally."

"It’s pretty striking that she is simply incapable of speaking normally. Is she actually smoking weed before grabbing the mic? It would explain so much," Whitlock tweeted.

Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris was ridiculed on social media for her latest verbal blunder.

KAMALA HARRIS MOCKED FOR REPEATING SEVERAL WORD SALADS DURING CLIMATE CRISIS TALK: ‘WTF IS HER DEAL’

Fox News Radio host Guy Benson responded with a grimacing emoji to the awkward speech.

PJ Media senior columnist Stephen Kruiser teased, "She speaks like James Joyce would have written if he'd had no talent and been even more drunk."

Freelance security analyst Kyle Orton likened Harris to the satirical political character Selina Meyer from "Veep,"

"Pure VEEP stuff," he remarked.

The Vice President has frequently been mocked for her word salads and awkward stories at public events.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month critics ripped Harris after she honored "women who made history throughout history" in a speech for Women's History Month.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.