Hunter Biden case: Ex-attorney general says Congress should summon Biden-appointed DC, Calif. prosecutors

Reports that whistleblower testimony may contradict a pledge from Attorney General Merrick Garland that Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss could investigate Hunter Biden unimpeded by main justice, one of the top lawman's predecessors called for select prosecutors to be hauled before Congress.

Matthew Whitaker, a former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa who served as acting attorney general under President Donald Trump, suggested testimony from prosecutors in Washington and Los Angeles may be key to ascertaining the truth in regard to Weiss' abilities.

On "Hannity," host Sean Hannity said reports that Weiss was denied the ability to prosecute Hunter Biden in the District of Columbia and Central District of California had the potential to mean Garland perjured himself when he claimed no interference.

"Yeah, it would be. Sean. But I also know how the Department of Justice works and Merrick Garland is being kept in the dark by a lot of this," Whitaker replied.

"He's not communicating with these U.S. attorneys in Los Angeles and the District of Columbia who are doing his dirty work."

Whitaker said the deputy attorney general is in charge of supervising federal prosecutors like E. Martin Estrada in Los Angeles and Matthew Graves in Washington, D.C.

"The deputy attorney general, who has day-to-day oversight of those offices certainly is trying to keep things out of Garland's office. And not only would I bring those U.S. attorneys in front of Congress after they bring the six witnesses, I would also bring the assistant attorney general in charge of the tax division who would have had to approved or be involved in these cases."

"All of those people know a bit and a piece here. But at the end of the day, Merrick Garland was not honest with the American people. And we need the truth in this case because it just smells really bad."

Hannity reported six witnesses have corroborated claims Weiss complained he didn't have the authority to bring charges in the two jurisdictions mentioned by Whitaker.

Harvard Law Professor-Emeritus Alan Dershowitz said that situation is very important, adding Delaware federal Judge Maryellen Noreika should call the six witnesses before her, as well as Weiss and Garland.

Noreika, appointed by Trump with the support of Delaware Democratic Sens. Christopher Coons and Thomas Carper, most recently dismissed a defamation lawsuit brought by former Wilmington computer repair shopkeeper John Paul Mac Isaac against Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Noreika dismissed Mac Isaac's claim against Schiff, who had alleged the laptop report in the New York Post was a Russian "smear," but reportedly allowed remaining litigation against defendants Hunter Biden, CNN and Politico to proceed within state courts, according to the Washington Examiner.

"The judge who is sentencing Hunter Biden and who has to approve of the plea deal… must say, look, Hunter Biden's lawyers, we know you want the deal to go through, Justice Department you want the deal to go through, but I'm a judge. I represent the people of the United States of America."

"The law provides that a judge need not accept the plea bargain agreed to by both sides if there is a problem here."

If Noreika finds Weiss was denied the ability to probe Hunter Biden beyond the confines of the First State, the plea deal is mooted, Dershowitz said.