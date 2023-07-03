Comer: Biden a hypocrite on 'family values,' criminal justice reform

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky, whose panel is investigating alleged influence peddling by the Biden family, told Fox News the president is the last person who should be preaching to Americans about family values and criminal justice reform.

Comer told "Jesse Watters Primetime" Monday that the administration's planned infusion of billions of dollars to the IRS, which many Republicans have said could lead to the hiring of as many as 87,000 IRS agents, is ironic given first son Hunter Biden's legal troubles.

He also suggested Biden's gun control push flies in the face of Hunter Biden's guilty plea in a Delaware federal investigation.

"To listen to Joe Biden talk about family values -- or to listen to Joe Biden talk about criminal justice reform… where he wants to hire more IRS employees to go after tax cheats or have more gun laws to go after people that possess firearms. And his own son pled guilty to two tax evasion charges and one [count of] illegal possession of firearms," Comer said.

"This is a terrible example of leadership in the White House. And surely to goodness, the American people are seeing that, and we can get fresh new leadership next year in the presidential election."

Comer added that Biden's "blank check" support for a continuing war in Ukraine should face scrutiny given his comments during a 2018 event with the Council on Foreign Relations.

During those remarks, Biden recalled telling Ukrainian officials while vice president that if a prosecutor investigating the Burisma energy firm – which Hunter was on the board of – was fired, the U.S. would withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees.

"I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired you’re not getting the money – Well, son of a b---h: He got fired," Biden said.

"This president's just as compromised because of Ukraine as he is with China," Comer told Fox News. "And unfortunately, we're continuing to give Ukraine a blank check – and I support Ukraine against Russia, I will publicly say that -- but I am concerned about the amount of money we're giving Ukraine and the fact that there's no real oversight."

Comer wondered aloud if Biden is "scared" because he has "explaining to do about this Burisma deal."

"[M]ore evidence is coming in every day like what we found with the IRS Form 1023, where he was alleged of taking a bribe over the Burisma stuff… So we're continuing to dig into this," he said.

Comer added that while his probe focuses on Hunter Biden, the president is "the real bad guy here," further referencing contents of Hunter's messages obtained by The Sun and other outlets that he said cast doubt on the family values-related image.

One message referenced by Comer that was reportedly sent from Hunter to his sister-in-law, Hallie Biden, referred to his step-mother Jill Biden as an "entitled c---."

President Biden is also facing backlash from conservatives following a report that his aides have been told to say publicly that he only has six grandchildren, omitting Hunter Biden’s 4-year-old estranged daughter.

Hunter settled his child support case in Arkansas last week, ending a years-long paternity dispute over his 4-year-old daughter, whom both the president and the first lady refuse to acknowledge as their seventh grandchild.

Another text message the lawmaker referenced came from Hunter Biden's computer that was left at a Wilmington repair shop. It revealed purported complaints that he was using up to half of his salary to cover his father's expenses, according to one missive to his daughter Naomi.

"I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years. It's really hard, but don't worry -- Unlike Pop, I won't make you give me half your salary," Hunter wrote to Naomi, now 29.