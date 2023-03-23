White House corrects Biden's gaffe claiming law helps keep guns away from 'domestic political advisors'

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both made confusing comments during speeches Wednesday, but it was Biden’s that forced a correction from the White House.

Biden, along with Harris, First Lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, offered remarks at an event to commemorate Women’s History Month. While Biden was touting his work in the Violence Against Women Act, he made a major slip up.

"You know but this builds on other steps you’ve taken and we’ve taken, like the most significant gun safety law in 30 years to help keep guns out of the hands of domestic political advisors," Biden said, emphasis added.

The White House’s transcript of his comments crossed out "domestic political advisors" and wrote in what he was really supposed to say, "[convicted domestic abusers]."

Earlier in the speech he made another bizarre comment. He said of his wife, "Jill has — puts messages on my mirror, where I’m shaving, so I make sure I see them. And one that was put in about a year ago was, ‘Stop trying to make me love you.’"

Biden has a well documented history of gaffes and awkward anecdotes. In February, he boasted during a speech at the White House that "more than half the women" on his team "are women."

Earlier this month, during a speech about health care policy he told a story about a nurse, saying, "She'd come in and do things I don't think you learn in nursing school. She'd whisper in my ear, I couldn't understand, but she'd whisper, and she'd lean down and actually breathe on me to make sure there was a human connection."

During the same Women's History Month event, Harris also gave a speech with a peculiar soundbite.

"So, during Women’s History Month, we celebrate and we honor the women who made history throughout history, who saw what could be unburdened by what had been," Harris said to the crowd.

Her circular or repetitive rhetoric has often been referred to as "word salads" by her critics.

Harris has even been mocked by The Daily Show Twitter account, which put out a satirical video drawing parallels between Harris and the ditzy main character Selina Meyers (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) of HBO's "Veep."