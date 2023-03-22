Kamala Harris' latest word salad honors 'women who made history throughout history' for Women's History Month

Vice President Kamala Harris raised eyebrows with another round of circular speech at an event commemorating Women's History Month Wednesday.

Harris, along with President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, offered remarks at the White House to commemorate Women’s History Month. They all spoke about women of the past as well as the administration’s goals for American women of today.

During one segment of her address, Harris seemed to get stuck on repeating women and history, while falling back on one of her word salad standbys about being "unburdened by what has been."

"So, during Women’s History Month, we celebrate and we honor the women who made history throughout history, who saw what could be unburdened by what had been," Harris said.

She continued, "We see the suffragists, the riveters, the marchers, the mothers and sisters and aunts and grandmothers and daughters, all the giants upon whose broad shoulders we stand."

Harris’ rhetoric about "women who made history throughout history" was hailed as yet another example of her verbal gaffes or "word salads" delivered in public.

"Throughout history is considered by some the best time to make history," PJ Media commentator Stephen Green wrote on Twitter.

"Absolute cringe," PJ Media columnist Ryan Ledendecker tweeted.

Last March, Harris joined Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at an event marking the first anniversary of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, where she delivered a similar, confusingly worded line about being "unburdened."

"That’s why we’re here today," she said. "Because we have the ability to see what can be unburdened by what has been and then to make the possible actually happen."

She has repeatedly expressed her love of Venn diagrams and yellow school buses, which she reiterated during a climate crisis event with Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm in January. She said, "I love Venn diagrams. I do. I love Venn diagrams. So, the three circles — and you can do more! Nobody says a Venn diagram has to only be three circles, right?"

She has even been lampooned by The Daily Show Twitter account, which put out a satirical video drawing parallels between Harris and the airhead main character Selina Meyers (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) of HBO's "Veep."

One clip showed Harris speaking at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., saying, "When we talk about the children of the community, they are the children of the community."

The video then responded with a clip of Meyers explaining, "Well, we are the United States of America because we are united… and we are states."