'The Daily Show' roasts Kamala Harris with satirical video comparing her to the main character in 'Veep'

Comedy Central's The Daily Show skewered Vice President Kamala Harris’ infamous word flubs in a Monday afternoon tweet.

The Daily Show’s official Twitter account shared a video comparing Harris’ inept rhetoric with the satirical political character Selina Meyer from "Veep," along with the caption "The Veep reboot looks amazing."

"Veep" was an HBO show starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus of "Seinfeld" fame playing a comically inept fictional female vice president that ran from 2012 to 2019.

The Daily Show video opened with Meyers in an address from the show saying, "My fellow Americans, words have many meanings and sometimes instead of conveying our meaning they can suggest other meanings."

It then followed with multiple paired videos where Harris' circular speech patterns seemed to parallel that from the satire show.

One clip showed Harris speaking at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., saying, "When we talk about the children of the community, they are the children of the community."

The video then responded with a clip of Meyers explaining, "Well, we are the United States of America because we are united… and we are states."

The video was well received on Twitter, as many commentators expressed wonder that a Comedy Central affiliated Twitter account would criticize a Democratic official.

The Connecticut Republican Party tweeted, "Even the liberal media can't help but making fun of the cringeworthy, non-sensical flip-flopping @KamalaHarris manages to perform as she twists herself into a pretzel. (Must watch:)"

"It's bad when even The Daily Show identifies just how stupid Kamala is," Comedian Tim Young said.

Daily Mail politics assistant editor Wills Robinson similarly tweeted, "When you have lost The Daily Show..."

Podcaster Gerry Callahan wrote, "A bad sign: Our Vice President is such a cartoon character that COMEDY CENTRAL is mocking her."

Others commented about the status of "The Daily Show" and Comedy Central itself as an organization.

Commentator Ian Miles Cheong quipped in a tweet, "The Daily Show actually made something funny for a change.

Rep. Chip Roy's Communications Director Nate Madden asked, "So which comedy Central writer is going to get fired and canceled over this?"

A big shakeup did occur at "The Daily Show" recently, however,

Comedian Trevor Noah announced on Thursday that he would soon be leaving "The Daily Show" after taking over as host seven years ago.

"I realized after seven years that my time is up," Noah said to his audience. "But in the most beautiful way, honestly, I've loved hosting this show. It's been one of my greatest challenges, it's been one of my greatest joys. I loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s----y on the worst days, you know, we've laughed together, we've cried together, but after seven years, I feel like it's time."