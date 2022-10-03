Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

'The Daily Show' roasts Kamala Harris with satirical video comparing her to the main character in 'Veep'

A comedic video compared Vice President Harris' rhetoric with a fictional VP who made statements such as, 'Well we are the United States of America because we are united… and we are states.'

By Alexander Hall | Fox News
close
Karine Jean-Pierre clarifies Kamala Harris' statement that hurricane relief will be based on equity Video

Karine Jean-Pierre clarifies Kamala Harris' statement that hurricane relief will be based on equity

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy has the latest on the White House's response to Hurricane Ian on 'Special Report.'

Comedy Central's The Daily Show skewered Vice President Kamala Harris’ infamous word flubs in a Monday afternoon tweet.

The Daily Show’s official Twitter account shared a video comparing Harris’ inept rhetoric with the satirical political character Selina Meyer from "Veep," along with the caption "The Veep reboot looks amazing." 

"Veep" was an HBO show starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus of "Seinfeld" fame playing a comically inept fictional female vice president that ran from 2012 to 2019.

The Daily Show video opened with Meyers in an address from the show saying, "My fellow Americans, words have many meanings and sometimes instead of conveying our meaning they can suggest other meanings."

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to announce key administration posts. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to announce key administration posts. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

VP KAMALA HARRIS DODGES QUESTION ASKING ABOUT DISPERSING HURRICANE IAN RELIEF BASED ON 'EQUITY'

It then followed with multiple paired videos where Harris' circular speech patterns seemed to parallel that from the satire show.

One clip showed Harris speaking at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., saying, "When we talk about the children of the community, they are the children of the community."

The video then responded with a clip of Meyers explaining, "Well, we are the United States of America because we are united… and we are states."

The video was well received on Twitter, as many commentators expressed wonder that a Comedy Central affiliated Twitter account would criticize a Democratic official.

(Vice President Kamala Harris and Julia Louis-Dreyfus who plays the fictional Vice President Selina Meyer. AP/Getty Images)

‘THE PASSAGE OF TIME’: KAMALA HARRIS SAYS PHRASE 4 TIMES DURING SPEECH

The Connecticut Republican Party tweeted, "Even the liberal media can't help but making fun of the cringeworthy, non-sensical flip-flopping @KamalaHarris manages to perform as she twists herself into a pretzel. (Must watch:)"

"It's bad when even The Daily Show identifies just how stupid Kamala is," Comedian Tim Young said.

Daily Mail politics assistant editor Wills Robinson similarly tweeted, "When you have lost The Daily Show..."

Podcaster Gerry Callahan wrote, "A bad sign: Our Vice President is such a cartoon character that COMEDY CENTRAL is mocking her."

US Vice President Kamala Harris holds a bilateral meeting with South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in Tokyo on September 27, 2022. (Photo by LEAH MILLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

US Vice President Kamala Harris holds a bilateral meeting with South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in Tokyo on September 27, 2022. (Photo by LEAH MILLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Others commented about the status of "The Daily Show" and Comedy Central itself as an organization.

Commentator Ian Miles Cheong quipped in a tweet, "The Daily Show actually made something funny for a change.

Rep. Chip Roy's Communications Director Nate Madden asked, "So which comedy Central writer is going to get fired and canceled over this?"

A big shakeup did occur at "The Daily Show" recently, however, 

Comedian Trevor Noah announced on Thursday that he would soon be leaving "The Daily Show" after taking over as host seven years ago. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I realized after seven years that my time is up," Noah said to his audience. "But in the most beautiful way, honestly, I've loved hosting this show. It's been one of my greatest challenges, it's been one of my greatest joys. I loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s----y on the worst days, you know, we've laughed together, we've cried together, but after seven years, I feel like it's time." 

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.