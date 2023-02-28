Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Internet recoils as Biden talks of nurse doing things 'I don't think you learn in nursing school': 'So gross'

President Biden was in Virginia Beach to speak about healthcare

By Alexander Hall , Alexa Moutevelis | Fox News
President Biden describes how a nurse treated him at a medical center Video

President Biden describes how a nurse treated him at a medical center

While appearing in Virginia Beach, President Biden gave a speech praising his treatment by a nurse at a medical facility.

Twitter users recoiled after President Biden gave intimate details of his treatment in a medical facility Tuesday. 

Biden was speaking about healthcare policy in Virginia Beach, Virginia, when he told a story about a nurse he said was named Pearl Nelson. 

"She'd come in and do things I don't think you learn in nursing school," he said. 

"She'd whisper in my ear, I couldn't understand, but she'd whisper, and she'd lean down and actually breathe on me to make sure there was a human connection," Biden continued. 

HOUSE, SENATE REPUBLICANS BATTLE OVER POSSIBLE DEFENSE CUTS IN EFFORT TO CURB SPENDING

Biden recounts a tale of a nurse who cared for him during a speech about healthcare policy.

X Strategies LLC Senior Digital Strategist Greg Price pointed out, "Biden has told this story before."

He shared a clip of Biden tweeted by Grabien founder Tom Elliott on July 22, 2020, where Biden recounted, "I had nurses at Walter Reed hospital who would bend down and whisper in my ear, go home and get me pillows." He later claimed, "They would actually breathe in my nostrils to make me move, to get me moving."

Many Twitter accounts expressed their distaste at the latest telling of this anecdote from the president. 

Radio host Jenna Ellis asked, "How does the Cabinet watch this and NOT invoke the 25th Amendment??"

She wasn’t the only one to question Biden’s mental acuity.

"This man has lost his mind. Good thing he’s not in charge of a nuclear arsenal or something like that," conservative commentator Justin T. Haskins wrote.

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Washington. Biden is spending the weekend at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Del.

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Washington. Biden is spending the weekend at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

PRESIDENT BIDEN ADMITS THAT IT'S ‘TOTALLY LEGITIMATE’ TO QUESTION HIS AGE AND HEALTH

KCEN news anchor Kris Radcliffe commented, "What a strange thing for a President of the United States to say."

"President Joe Biden making it weird for everyone," Sen. Ted Cruz's communications advisor Steve Guest said.

Podcaster Mike Crispi tweeted, "Joe Biden has managed to top his ‘I may be a white boy but I’m not stupid’ line. Took only 24 hours. Very impressive."

Rita Panah, an Australian opinion columnist, wondered, "His nurse did what? Where are the men in white coats?"

"Why is he so weird?," Dana Loesch asked.

U.S. President Joe Biden stops to speak to reporters as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House February 24, 2023, in Washington, DC. 

U.S. President Joe Biden stops to speak to reporters as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House February 24, 2023, in Washington, DC.  (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Bestselling author Buzz Patterson wrote, "What a weirdo."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.