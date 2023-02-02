Biden mocked for bizarre boast that 'more than half the women' on his team 'are women:' 'Is he a biologist?'

President Biden made what many saw as a bizarre boast of his administration by claiming that "more than half the women" in his administration "are women."

Biden marked the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act Thursday with Vice President Kamala Harris as well as former President Bill Clinton at the White House. During the event, Biden praised the legislation for helping women in the workforce while also bragging about female representation on his own cabinet.

"But here’s what matters, more than half women in my cabinet, more than half the people, more than half the women in my administration are women," Biden said in a now viral video.

Several Twitter users mocked the clip as both a ridiculous statement as well as a commentary on the administration’s transgender agenda.

BIDEN ‘LIKELY’ TO FACE DEMOCRAT CHALLENGER IF HE RUNS AGAIN, KARL ROVE SAYS: ‘IT’S GOING TO GET WORSE’ FOR HIM

"I completely agree with the President here. More than half the women in his administration are women. He’s apparently not sure about the rest of the women in his administration," Townhall.com columnist Philip Holloway wrote.

American Commitment president Phil Kerpen joked, "I can only think of a couple who aren't."

Washington Free Beacon executive editor Brent Scher agreed, "The funny thing here is there are several 'women' in his administration who are certainly not women."

"How does Biden know they're women? Is he a biologist?" Senate Conservatives executive director Mary Vought asked.

"Seriously. Not a joke," Substack writer Jim Treacher echoed common phrases used by Biden while sharing the video.

"Given what Dems now believe about ‘women’ .... this might actually be statistically accurate ...." Chip Roy strategic advisor Nate Madden tweeted.

Many users also pointed out that the Biden administration has hired multiple transgender members including Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine and non-binary Energy Department's (DOE) deputy assistant secretary Sam Brinton.

Brinton came under fire in December after a police report revealed that the Biden administration official was charged for allegedly stealing luggage at airports.

KAMALA HARRIS MOCKED AS ‘UTTERLY INCAPABLE’ AS HUSBAND EMERGES AS KEY BIDEN ADMIN PLAYER

Exactly what defines a "woman" was also spotlighted in March when Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown-Jackson insisted that she couldn’t provide the definition of a woman when asked.

"Can I provide a definition? No, I can’t," Brown-Jackson said. "Not in this context, I'm not a biologist."

Biden continued to call for the U.S. to do more when pushing for equality for women in the workforce.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Well, 30 years ago, we ranked number six, number six among advanced economies that share women in the workforce. Know where we rank today? Nineteenth. Nineteenth. This is the United States of America for God’s sake. Women are 50% of our population, slightly more than 51%, more than 50% of our population. We can’t reach our full economic potential leaving half the workforce behind," Biden said.