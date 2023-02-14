Mockery erupts after Jean-Pierre claims Biden is the 'best communicator' in the White House: 'Explains a lot'

On Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre claimed President Biden is the "the best communicator" in the White House," sparking laughter across Twitter.

After being questioned by a reporter about whether Biden is viewed by his team as "equally adept in all settings in terms of communications," Jean-Pierre insisted that the president's communication skills are the best in his administration.

Many on Twitter balked at Jean-Pierre's statement. Biden has a long history of being lampooned for his word flubs and sometimes incomprehensible speech at public events. Some also noted that others in his administration, such as the press secretary herself and Vice President Kamala Harris, are infamous for their own verbal gaffes.

SENATORS LEAVE CLASSIFIED BRIEFING WITH MORE QUESTIONS THAN ANSWERS ON UFOS, URGE MORE PUBLIC TRANSPARENCY

Dear America podcast host Graham Allen tweeted a series of scared emojis representing "America" reacting to Jean-Pierre's claim, "The president is the best communicator that we have in the White House."

RedState contributor Jeff Charles tweeted, "That explains a lot."

Fox News personality Tomi Lahren tweeted, "Welp, if this is true we are SCREWED."

DC Examiner columnist T. Becket Adams tweeted, "compared to Buttigieg (McKinsey speak), Kamala (Predictive Text speak), and the actual WH spokeswoman herself (*Loading Text*), this ... this is a true statement. Biden actually is the best communicator the WH has to offer. Oh God."

Kamala Harris’s tenure as Vice President has been marked by redundant word salads to the point that even left-leaning "The Daily Show" tweeted a video comparing her statements to the fake politician from the "Veep" political satire series.

TWITTER GOT PLAYED BY THE FBI TO HELP BIDEN IN 2020 AND DEMOCRATS SHRUG

Senior Digital Strategist of X Strategies LLC, Greg Price, responded with video of a famous incident where Biden gave a public address and said, "America is a nation that can be defined in a single word…" before lapsing into incomprehensible mumbling.

Special Advisor for Communications for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Steve Guest, tweeted, "The guy can’t utter coherent sentences on a regular basis… but at least he hasn’t called Canada 'Canadia.'"

This referred to a mumbled statement from Jean-Pierre Monday when she was discussing a mysterious airborne object over Canada and pronounced the country "Canadia."

CANADA PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU SAYS US SHOT DOWN HIGH ALTITUDE AIRBORNE OBJECT OVER NORTH AMERICA

Townhall columnist Brad Slager tweeted a sarcastic quip, "Good for her - the first step is admitting you have a problem."