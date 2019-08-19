Watch: Abby Hornacek drives Greg Gutfeld to work in Fox Nation's latest series 'Ride to Work'

In one of Fox Nation's most popular new series "Ride to Work," Abby Hornacek takes viewers behind the scenes as she catches up with Fox News hosts on their commute to work, leaving no topic off the table.

A recent episode featured the host of "The Greg Gutfeld Show" and co-host of "The Five," Greg Gutfeld, where he described his experience taking his permit test last month, talked about his favorite cars, and shared his driving tips as they navigated through the chaos of midtown Manhattan.

Gutfeld, who considers himself "one of the greatest drivers," offered wise driving advice to Hornacek.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE FROM FOX NATION

"What's interesting about driving that I've learned is that driving reminds you of how life is all about fate and statistics because no matter how good a driver you are -- and I consider myself one of the greatest drivers, you can still die -- because 99 percent of everything here is out of your control. So that's fate and if you read statistics there's bound to be an accident anywhere," the comedian joked.

Gutfeld also aired his grievances with a specific group of people in New York City: "citizens on bicycles."

"You know who kills me? Citizens on bikes who feel righteous on their bikes," he said, describing an earlier story that almost ended in an accident.

WATCH: 'RIDE TO WORK' WITH JESSE WATTERS

At one point during the ride, Gutfeld attempted to play matchmaker with Hornacek, after an "A-list celebrity" contacted him about putting his son in touch with the "Ride to Work" host.

To watch more from Hornacek as she navigates the streets of New York with an all-star cast including Jesse Watters, Bill Hemmer, Todd Starnes, Melissa Francis and more, visit Fox Nation and join today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.