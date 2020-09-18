Washington Post reporter roasted for comparing Trump, Biden teleprompter use

A Washington Post reporter was roasted on Thursday night for comparing President Trump using teleprompters during a campaign rally speech to Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s alleged use during live interviews.

“Trump, who has teleprompters set up tonight at his rally in Wisconsin, is ridiculing Biden for using teleprompters,” Washington Post national political correspondent James Hohmann wrote. “Does he think the people in the crowd don’t see the prompters? Or does he think his supporters just don’t care?”

Teleprompters have been a hot topic in recent days after Biden’s national press secretary attempted to deflect a question about whether the Democratic nominee used a teleprompter to answer questions from regular Americans Thursday, claiming President Trump's campaign was trying to use the issue as a "distraction."

"We are not going to -- this is straight from the Trump campaign talking points," TJ Ducklo told "Special Report" host Bret Baier.

"And what it does, Bret, is it's trying to distract the American people from ...," Ducklo began to add before Baier interjected and asked him to provide a yes or no answer. "They talk about it every day, Bret, because they don't have a coherent strategy ... they talk about it every day because they don't have a coherent argument for why Donald Trump deserves reelection, deserves four more years," Ducklo went on.

The segment went viral with many people mocking Ducklo for dodging the question.

Back in March, appeared to lose his train of thought when his teleprompter malfunctioned during remarks on the coronavirus pandemic and an April slip up appeared to show the reflection of a teleprompter during a live TV interview.

Earlier this month, video surfaced of Biden appearing to ask his staff to adjust a teleprompter during a Q&A session with AFL-CIO members.

As a result, Trump and his supporters have mocked Biden for allegedly using a teleprompter during interviews, but the Washington Post’s Hohmann compared the situation to Trump openly using the device during campaign speeches.

“He probably knows that most people outside of hostile newsrooms easily understand the difference between using a Teleprompter to give a speech and using a Teleprompter to answer questions at a press conference,” The Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemingway responded.

Hohmann did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

