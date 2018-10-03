Bret Baier currently serves as FOX News Channel's (FNC) chief political anchor and anchor of Special Report with Bret Baier (weeknights at 6-7PM/ET), the highest-rated cable news program in its timeslot and consistently one of the top five shows in cable news. Based in Washington, DC, he joined the network in 1998 as the first reporter in the Atlanta bureau.Read More

Most recently, Baier contributed to FNC's live coverage of the United States and North Korea summit that took place in Singapore. Following the summit, Baier sat down with President Donald Trump on Air Force One for a wide-ranging interview, his first interview with the president in nearly 600 days. In April 2018, Baier presented an interview with former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey. He also contributed to the network’s live coverage of James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. In May 2017, Baier anchored live from Saudi Arabia to cover President Trump's first foreign trip and in April 2017, he held an exclusive interview with Jordan's King Abdullah II discussing the war on terrorism.

Previously, Baier co-anchored extensive coverage of President Donald J. Trump's inauguration alongside The First 100 Days' Martha MacCallum, which delivered the highest-rated inauguration coverage in network history, according to Nielsen. In June 2016, Baier sat down for an exclusive interview with the Dalai Lama during the Tibetan leaders' visit with then-President Obama in Washington. In March 2016, Baier hosted FNC's only Democratic town hall with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), which was held in Detroit, the night before the Michigan primary. This marked Clinton's first appearance on FNC in two years and Sanders' first interview with Baier.

In August 2015, Baier, co-moderated the first GOP presidential debate of the 2016 election cycle. According to Nielsen, the debate delivered 24 million total viewers and 7.9 million in the key 25-54 demo, making it the highest-rated non-sports cable telecast of all time. Baier also co-moderated the network's second and third debates of the 2016 election cycle, held on January 28th in Des Moines, IA and March 3rd in Detroit, MI.

For the 2012 and 2016 political seasons, Baier served as co-anchor of FNC's America's Election Headquarters. On March 15th, 2016, FNC's coverage of the primary races in the seven select states averaged over five million viewers, which was the highest-rated primary night in cable news history, according to Nielsen. In addition, Baier provided expansive coverage of the 2012 campaign cycle, anchoring presidential and vice presidential debates, as well as the Republican and Democratic conventions. Baier also moderated FNC's five Republican presidential primary debates.

During his tenure at the network, Baier has interviewed then-President Barack Obama, then-President George W. Bush and then-Vice President Dick Cheney. In 2014, he interviewed Hillary Clinton to discuss her book, "Hard Choices" and the 2016 presidential election. More recently, he interviewed DNC Chairman Tom Perez for his first interview as head of the DNC on FNC. Baier also hosted 13 Hours At Benghazi, a documentary featuring exclusive interviews with the American security operatives who fought on the ground during the attacks in Benghazi.

Additionally, Baier has anchored more than two dozen political specials on FNC, reported from Iraq 12 times and Afghanistan 13 times, traveled the world with various administrations and military officials and reported from 74 countries. Special Report with Bret Baier was acknowledged in 2012 by TIME Magazine's Joe Klein as the only "straight newscast" in cable news at 6PM/ET. Recently, Baier was awarded the 2017 Sol Taishoff Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism.

Prior to his anchor role, Baier was named chief White House correspondent in 2006 and covered the second term of the Bush administration. Before that, he served as national security correspondent covering military and national security affairs, as well as defense, military policy and the intelligence community from the Pentagon.

As FNC's Southeastern correspondent from 1998 to 2001, he covered a range of stories, including the 2001 Timothy McVeigh execution and the 1999 Elian Gonzalez story. He has also provided a series of reports from Cuba and covered more than a dozen hurricanes.

Prior to joining FNC, Baier worked for WRAL-TV (CBS 5) in Raleigh, NC, WREX-TV (NBC 13) in Rockford, IL and WJWJ-TV (PBS 2) in Beaufort, SC. A graduate of DePauw University, he has a B.A. in political science and English. He is also the author of two New York Times Best-Sellers, "Three Days in January" and "Special Heart: A Journey of Faith, Hope, Courage and Love." His latest book, "Three Days in Moscow: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of the Soviet Empire" was released in May 2018.