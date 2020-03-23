Biden mocked after apparent teleprompter issue during coronavirus remarks: ‘Let me go to the second thing’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was mocked on Monday after the gaffe-prone 2020 Democratic front-runner appeared to lose his train of thought when his teleprompter malfunctioned during remarks on the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden's remarks, livestreamed from a studio set up in his home, began with his touching his face despite ongoing warnings not to do that during the coronavirus pandemic. His remarks were also short compared with the president's near-daily coronavirus briefings, lasting less than 15 minutes in total, and featured a clear teleprompter issue that became a social media punchline.

JOE BUCK WILL CALL PLAY-BY-PLAY FOR CORONAVIRUS-ERA HOME VIDEOS: 'I'D LOVE TO GET SOME PRACTICE REPS IN'

The former vice president was detailing his plan to fight the coronavirus crisis, but appeared to lose track of his place on the teleprompter. Biden signaled to his staff that there was something wrong, before going off on an awkward ad-lib.

"And, in addition to that, in addition to that we have to make sure that we, we are in a position that we are, well met me go the second thing, I've spoken enough on that," Biden said before going on to speak about the aggressive action he would like Trump to take under the Defense Production Act.

“Joe Biden when the teleprompter stops working is a train wreck,” social media strategist Caleb Hull wrote.

Biden -- who had been oddly silent during the pandemic until Monday -- covered a range of topics including what he would do if he were in the Oval Office and the lessons that can be learned from governors' actions to fight the coronavirus – but some viewers harped on the blunders.

“What a disaster,” GOP spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington wrote. “Biden has had plenty of time to think about this, and he can't even figure out what to say without help from a teleprompter.”

JOE BIDEN'S CORONAVIRUS PLAN: WHAT'S IN IT?

Critics took to Twitter to mock the situation:

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.