Virginia AG on woke prosecutor being removed from case by judge: 'Voters are tired of it'

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said Thursday a Virginia judge took an "extraordinary step" by removing a Loudoun County prosecutor from a serial burglary case.

"We heard from the press reports what had happened is this judge took the extraordinary step of entering this order saying you misled this court, you are overselling a plea deal, you misrepresented parts of this individual’s past," Miyares said on "Fox & Friends."

Buta Biberaj, a liberal county prosecutor for the office of the Commonwealth’s State Attorney, lashed out against Miyares, telling him to "stay in your lane" after his office offered to take over the case.

"So, she may be telling me to stay in my lane, but when far-left prosecutors veer to the lane where they don’t listen to victims, they care more about criminals and our communities are getting less safe, the lane I care about are safe kids, safe communities and actually listening to the victims," he responded.

The state’s Republican attorney general is now ready to step in after calling the move "unprecedented."

"The Commonwealth is deliberately misleading the Court, and the public, in an effort to ‘sell’ the plea agreement for some reason that has yet to be explained," Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge James Plowman wrote in an order removing the county’s Commonwealth's Attorney Office, headed by Buta Biberaj, from the criminal case.

The order follows a case concerning burglary suspect Kevin Enrique Valle, who was charged with three misdemeanors for destruction of property and false identification, and two felonies for burglary, Fox 5 reported.

Miyares said woke prosecutors are being held accountable due to "criminal-first, victim-last policies." He said numerous far-left special interest groups are funding district attorneys that won't enforce the law and voters are "tired of it."

"You saw in California, voters revolted on this criminal-first, victim-last mindset when they recalled their D.A. You’re seeing this all in Virginia last year. You had a lot of criminal-first, victim-last policies that led to a crime explosion and so voters are tired of it," Miyares said.

