Popular left-wing podcast hosts push conspiracy theory that Trump staged assassination attempt on himself

Co-hosts of the "I’ve Had It" podcast on Saturday agreed in their belief that the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania, was staged.

Thomas Crooks opened fire at a Trump rally last year, firing eight shots, killing a man, critically wounding two others and grazing the president’s ear, according to authorities. Crooks, 20, killed a 50-year-old father of two named Corey Comperatore and sent David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, to the hospital with gunshot wounds. It was one of the most dramatic moments of the 2024 Trump campaign, with Trump ducking for cover with blood visible on the side of his face, as he got back up and yelled "Fight! Fight! Fight!," with a defiant fist in the air.

Jennifer Welch, who famously laughed as she saw a left-wing activist take joy in TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk’s death, spoke about the Butler, PA assassination attempt with co-host Angie "Pumps" Sullivan. Welch argued that the goodwill Trump earned from that moment has not only worn itself out, but that the whole affair was likely staged.

"Obviously, a lot of people are late to the party on this. A lot of people during the last presidential campaign got intoxicated by Trump's campaign. They got intoxicated by the ‘Fight! Fight! Fight!’ photo, which I'm now going to go on the permanent record. I think he totally staged the assassination," Welch said.

"I do too," Pumps replied.

"I've watched it. I think he staged it. They lowered the flag. They let the press go in. I think he staged the whole thing," Welch continued. "That's just my opinion. Maybe I'm going BlueAnon. I don't care. F--- it. We're in the middle of Trump's 2.0."

BlueAnon is a catchphrase that parodies the QAnon genre of conspiracy theories, and is used to describe liberals embracing similarly outlandish conspiracy theories about Republicans.

She went on to criticize podcast host and comedian Andrew Schulz as one of the many male-oriented podcasters who have only recently begun to criticize Trump.

"But a lot of people like Andrew Schulz fell for all that crap, and Donald Trump is a lot of these guys’ idealized form of masculinity, and they submit to him, they’re submissive to this man. They don’t stand on anything on their own," Welch said.

The host of the "I’ve Had It" podcast proceeded to play multiple clips of Schulz complaining that only a small number of the deportations were violent/sexual offenders, and that the Trump administration had failed to release the Epstein list.

"If you bring up another f------ pedophile about deporting, and you’re not releasing the Epstein list, just shut the f--- up all of you," he said. "I don’t want to hear anything else about ‘Oh we gotta deport the pedophiles!’ They’re right here! There are a list of them and you’re not exposing it."

A White House spokesperson said the Welch and Pumps are suffering from "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

"’I’ve had it’ [with] hearing sick conspiracies from no-name liberal podcast hosts who clearly suffer from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," the spokesperson said.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Schulz and did not receive an immediate reply.

Welch has become a significant voice in Democratic circles. She has been outspoken about her belief that Democrats need to be more aggressive in their fight against Trump and his supporters. She has also hosted numerous top Democrats on her podcast, like former President Barack Obama, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani, and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

