Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah over ‘false and defamatory’ Epstein jab at Grammy Awards

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Monday blasted the Grammy Awards as "virtually unwatchable" and threatened legal action against host Trevor Noah over what he called a "defamatory" Jeffrey Epstein jab.

Noah hosted the politically charged event Sunday evening, where several liberal musicians criticized the Trump administration’s immigration policies. At one point, Noah suggested Trump wanted Greenland because he needed a new island to "hang out with Bill Clinton" on, since the disgraced, deceased financier’s private island is no longer available.

"The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer. The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards. Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media," Trump posted on Truth Social.

EXCLUSIVE: EPSTEIN EMAILS RELEASED AS DOJ SAYS NO CRIMINAL OR INAPPROPRIATE CONDUCT BY TRUMP

"Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out," Trump continued. "Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you! President DJT."

A representative for Noah did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In November, the Epstein Files Transparency Act passed, requiring the government to release within 30 days all unclassified material in its possession related to Epstein's and associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking cases .



Trump signed the bill into law that month.

JUSTIN BIEBER STUNS GRAMMYS BY PERFORMING IN UNDERWEAR; TREVOR NOAH JOKES ABOUT NICKI MINAJ IN MONOLOGUE

The Justice Department released more than 3 million Epstein records, including his personal emails, on Friday. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News Digital that "in none of these communications, even when doing his best to disparage President Trump, did Epstein suggest President Trump had done anything criminal or had any inappropriate contact with any of his victims."

Trump’s threat to sue Noah comes as the president pursues multiple ongoing lawsuits, including legal action against the BBC, The Des Moines Register, veteran pollster Ann Selzer, the IRS and the Treasury Department.

In December 2024, ABC News reached a $16 million settlement with Trump and issued an apology after anchor George Stephanopoulos wrongly claimed that Trump was found "liable for rape" in the former president’s civil case against columnist E. Jean Carroll. In fact, a New York jury found him liable for sexual abuse.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

In July, Paramount reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with Trump after he accused CBS News of "election interference" over its handling of a "60 Minutes" interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the lead-up to the 2024 election.

The Grammy Awards will move to Disney networks and streaming services in 2027 after 54 years on CBS.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman contributed to this report.