Maine Gov Mills takes brutal shot at Joe Biden when pressed on age concerns in Senate race

'I'm not Joe Biden, for God's sake,' Janet Mills said

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills defended her health and campaign viability in a CNN interview as she prepares to challenge Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills, who is bidding to unseat Republican Sen. Susan Collins, assured that her health was in good standing after a CNN journalist on Monday questioned her viability to campaign at her age.

"Speaking of electability, the one concern, one of the big concerns I hear about you is your age," CNN’s Manu Raju told the 78-year-old Mills.

"No! Really? Damn! I thought that wouldn't come up," Mills sarcastically replied.

ANTI-ICE LAW SET TO TAKE EFFECT IN MAINE AS GOVERNOR FACES INCREASED CRITICISM FOR ALLOWING IT AMID SENATE RUN

"Do you think that the memory in your party about Joe Biden, is that going to be too much for you too?" Raju asked.

"Good Lord! Oh, I'm not Joe Biden, for God's sake. I'm healthy. People see me at work every day. They know that I can deliver. And I have delivered," she said.

Throughout the 2024 presidential race, speculation about Biden’s mental health decline grew overtime, eventually leading to immense pressure for the presidential hopeful to drop out of the race.

DEMOCRATS EYE NARROW PATH TO CAPTURE SENATE MAJORITY, BUT ONE WRONG MOVE COULD SINK THEM

Viral videos of Biden looking confused and reporting about his faltering behind-the-scenes demeanor started a discussion about his mental health decline. After a poor debate performance against President Donald Trump, pressure on Biden to drop out of the White House race grew so strong that he quit weeks later, despite first pledging he was staying in the fight.

This is not the first time Mills’ age has been called into question after she entered the Senate race. When speaking to voters, one of them asked how she would push back against the narrative that she is too old.

"How are you and your campaign going to push back against the argument that you are too old?" the voter asked.

MAINE REP LAUREL LIBBY WON’T SEEK RE-ELECTION, PARTNERS WITH SENTINEL ACTION FUND IN $4M BOOST FOR SEN COLLINS

"The times are too urgent, too dangerous not to send the best person we have, the most tested candidate."

Mills seeks election in what could be one of the most critical races in the midterms as it would decide which party will control the chamber.

