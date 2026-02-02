Fetterman admits government shutdown won't stop ICE operations, says parties must negotiate a 'way forward'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., acknowledged Sunday that a government shutdown would not stop Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations because the agency is already funded under existing law, as Democrats have refused to vote for a spending package that includes money for ICE.

"It's absolutely true that [a government shutdown] it's not going to really deprive any kind of funding from DHS or ultimately ICE because they have those effectively unlimited funds through the big, beautiful bill," Fetterman said on "The Sunday Briefing."

Nearly $200 billion in funding has been allocated to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through President Donald Trump's signature "big, beautiful bill," which will fund ICE and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) for years.

"So we're going to have to figure out a way forward," Fetterman continued, predicting negotiations over ICE reforms between Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

"Thankfully, people really got smart and realized, in the Senate, we cannot shut down like our military," said Fetterman.

He has been vocally opposed to government shutdowns, especially in the wake of the longest one in U.S. history, which occurred last year.

Senate Democrats and the White House last week reached a deal to fund the government, but the House still has to review it on Monday afternoon as the partial government shutdown enters its third day.

The deal would strip the DHS funding bill from the broader package and tees up a short-term funding extension, known as a continuing resolution, for two weeks to keep the agency funded while lawmakers negotiate restrictions on ICE.

Fetterman said he would always support deporting criminal migrants, but acknowledged the "tragedies that happened in Minneapolis" and said he warned Trump in a phone call to remove DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in order to avoid "a Mayorkas kind of situation."

The senator urged the president to "take the win that you secured our border," a move Fetterman endorsed.

"I don't think America really wants people going after otherwise, you know, hardworking migrants in these communities right now," the senator added. "That's where I'm at."

Fox News Digital's Leo Briceno, Elizabeth Elkind and Alex Miller contributed to this report.