Jasmine Crockett's Democratic opponent tells 'The View' she could 'absolutely' win a statewide race

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin pushed Democratic candidate for Senate in Texas James Talarico on Monday on whether he thought his competition, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, could win a statewide race, suggesting discourse around her chances was about her race.

"You're running the Democratic primary against U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett, and there has been a lot of discourse around her electability, and some would say that is code for 'they don't think a Black woman can win statewide.' Should she win this primary against you, do you think she can win a statewide race?" Hostin asked Talarico.

Crockett spoke to "The View" co-hosts earlier this year on Jan. 6, during which she defended her candidacy and said she was used to being underestimated.

Talarico responded to Hostin and said, "absolutely."

He said Crockett is his friend and said he intended to back her 100% if she wins the Texas primary.

"I have deep love and respect for her. She is a leader in our state. And I’ve said before that if she wins this nomination, I will be behind her 1,000% and I will do everything I possibly can to get her over the finish line. We’re on the same team, Jasmine and I. We’re trying to change the politics of our state and take back this country," Talarico said.

Talarico argued that he brought a unique reach to the Texas Senate primary.

"What I think I bring to this primary is something unique. I have a history of winning these kind of races. I got elected to the State House by flipping a Trump district that no one thought was winnable, in a county that was so red it hadn't voted for a Democrat for president since Jimmy Carter," he said.

"And I did that by building a big tent, by inspiring Democrats to get off the couch, bringing in young voters who were disillusioned with politics, and peeling people off from the middle and even from the right, that to me is the winning formula. That is how we win Texas, and it's how we save this American experiment in November," he added.

During the interview, Talarico also said it was time to "tear down" ICE, which he described as a "secret police force," and replace it with something that actually focuses on public safety.

Texas hasn't elected a Democrat to a statewide office since 1994.