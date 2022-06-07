Ousting Chesa Boudin, San Francisco's progressive DA, is 'bittersweet,' recall activist says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A leader of the successful effort to recall San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said the victory is "bittersweet."

"The thing that is most important is that it is not going to be a champagne cork popping victory," Richie Greenberg, who has been pursuing the recall since January 2021, told Fox News.

"All of the indications are that this is going to pass," he said. But the victory is "bittersweet. People have died under Chesa Boudin."

San Francisco voted to recall Boudin with 61%, compared to 39% who wanted him to stay as the district attorney, according to results at the time the Associated Press called the race. He is the first San Francisco district attorney to be recalled, and only the second to face a recall election.

"This is something that we've never really wanted to have to do," Greenberg said.

Boudin faced criticism over his progressive criminal justice policies such as eliminating cash bail and gang enhancements. Recall supporters pointed to increased violent crime, shoplifting and open-air drug trade as reasons to vote for his removal from office.

"It's wonderful that we're able to unite left, center and right. It doesn't matter your political persuasion," Greenberg said of the coalition who voted in favor of recalling Boudin. "This is something that is uniting San Francisco: to get Chesa Boudin out."

At Boudin's election night party, the progressive DA thanked organizers and recognized those who "were in this fight because they recognize the dangers of recalls and the ways in which they undermine our democracy and take power and choice away from voters."

Greenberg said the successful recall is a turning point for not only San Francisco, but for the nation.

"People are going to look take a very hard look at any candidates that are running as a progressive DA to see whether or not they really have mal intentions," Greenberg told Fox News.

He said voters will ask: "Are they really going to help or are they going to put in this radical agenda that is pro-criminal, pro crime?"

"It's not going to be an immediate change, but we do know it's going to start the process of healing here in San Francisco," Greenberg said.

Brandon Gillespie, Thomas Phippen and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.