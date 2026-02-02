Kid Rock previews Turning Point halftime show, calls Grammys a 'gathering for people with the woke mind virus'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kid Rock wants nothing to do with the Grammy Awards.

The conservative music star appeared Monday on "The Charlie Kirk Show" to announce that he will headline Turning Point USA’s "All-American Halftime Show," an alternative to the Super Bowl halftime concert that stars Latin music star Bad Bunny. "Charlie Kirk Show" executive producer Andrew Kolvet told listeners that Kid Rock, who has been nominated for five Grammys in his career, instructed "All-American Halftime Show" organizers not to use his previous accolades to promote the event.

"I saw some of the Grammys last night… at one point I just go, ‘Wow, this is like literally a gathering for people with the woke mind virus,’" Kid Rock said.

MUSIC’S BIGGEST STARS PROTEST ICE AT GRAMMY AWARDS AMID TRUMP’S IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN

"You just look around the room and go, ‘Wow, man, this is terrible,’" he continued. "It’s just sad to see some of these people."

Kid Rock was instead introduced as a "Waffle House Legend Award" winner, which he was crowned in 2020 when the restaurant brand celebrated artists with the most songs played on Waffle House jukeboxes.

"We stripped any reference of the Grammys," Kolvet said.

Kid Rock said that pop star Billie Eilish, who was among the musicians to criticize the Trump administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during the glitzy affair, looked "sad."

"Just unhappy with everything in life," Kid Rock said. "You might want to look into Jesus, girl."

Eilish told viewers that "no one is illegal on stolen land" while accepting the Grammy for Song of the Year. "And f--- ICE," she added.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN DROPS ANTI-ICE SONG AFTER MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTINGS

Other performers included anti-ICE or pro-immigration remarks in their speeches, including SZA, Olivia Dean, Kehlani and Shaboozey. Many entertainers wore also "ICE OUT" pins and Bad Bunny offered a glimpse of what viewers might witness if they tune into his performance at the NFL’s official halftime show.

"ICE out," Bad Bunny said while accepting the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album. "We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens — we are humans, and we are Americans."

Last year, Bad Bunny said he avoided scheduling U.S. tour dates over concerns that Latino fans could be detained by ICE. His selection as the Super Bowl LX halftime performer has sparked backlash from some conservatives, as well as President Donald Trump.

Kid Rock said that TPUSA needed an alternate halftime show with elements of music and faith because "half this country is underserved entertainment-wise," and conservatives are finally doing something about it.

"So many of us got tired of Hollywood telling us how things are gonna be, and hearing all their political this and that, and trying to shove their agenda and the trans thing and everything down our throats," Kid Rock said.

BAD BUNNY'S ICE COMMENTS RESURFACE AS NFL FANS DEBATE SELECTION OF SUPER BOWL LX HALFTIME SHOW PERFORMER

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Kid Rock will be joined by Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett for the "All-American Halftime Show."

"We’re just gonna go out there and play some great music for people that love this country," Kid Rock said.

The "All-American Halftime Show" will stream across the organization’s YouTube, X, and Rumble platforms and will also air on Sinclair Broadcast Group’s OTT channel CHARGE!, available through services including Samsung Plus, YouTube TV, Hulu and Sling.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Nora Moriarty and Sophia Compton contributed to this report.