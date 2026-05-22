Viral 1976 Coca-Cola commercial sparks nostalgia for a more patriotic American culture

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A 1976 Coca-Cola commercial celebrating America’s bicentennial is going viral online ahead of the nation’s 250th birthday, sparking nostalgia among many Americans who say the country’s patriotic spirit has faded.

"Coca-Cola commercial from 1976. The past is a foreign country," a Thursday X post from the account, "End Wokeness" read, along with a clip of the commercial.

The 1976 commercial celebrated America’s bicentennial anniversary and was part of the "Coke Adds Life" campaign.

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The commercial opens with characters meant to be Paul Revere and Betsy Ross drinking bottles of Coke and then shows scenes of a small-town bicentennial parade.

It is set to the upbeat jingle, "Coke adds life, everybody wants a little life," and also features men, women, and children in patriotic gear.

Users on X replied to the video, which currently has more than two million views, saying the spirit of patriotism depicted in it feels different today.

"The past is America. We are now living in a foreign country," one user wrote .

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"America was still patriotic then," another user wrote in part. "Americans were still happy and proud to be American. Not so much any more."

"I am almost 60," someone else responded . "I remember the Bicentennial. It was such a big deal! Things were being prepared months in advance. Lots of excitement. We're only weeks away from 250. It seems like Americans are just hanging their heads now."

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Another X user had similar feelings , saying, "I have been telling people all year how disappointed I am with our 250 Anniversary Celebration compared to 1976! Those of us old enough to remember the 1976 Bicentennial… EVERYTHING was about the celebration and every company had specialty merchandise to sell or give away commemorating 200 years!"

Yet another user said , "I was thinking the same. Here we are only a few weeks out and there’s no cultural momentum for the day."

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A woman responded , saying she agreed and added, "Everything was red, white, and blue in 1976. Even my high school graduation garb. It's like night and day. Very sad."

The ad resurfaced ahead of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. on July 4.

Fox News Digital reached out to The Coca-Cola Co. for comment but did not immediately hear back.