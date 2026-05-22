Border czar Tom Homan tells Texas Democrat to 'bring it' after her chilling threat to jail ICE agents

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Border czar Tom Homan issued a fiery warning to a Texas Democrat after she promised to turn an ICE detention facility into a prison camp for former federal immigration agents and "American Zionists."

Speaking on "Jesse Watters Primetime," Homan refused to back down from Texas House candidate Maureen Galindo’s comments, telling her to "bring it."

"You know, she's obviously an idiot. Bottom line is, bring it. I'm sick of the threats from some of these out of touch Democrats," Homan said Thursday.

The feud began after Galindo’s campaign took to Instagram earlier this month, writing that if elected she would turn the "Karnes ICE Detention Center into a prison for American Zionists and former ICE officers for human trafficking."

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"It will also be a castration processing center for pedophiles, which will probably be most of the Zionists," the post read.

Galindo is competing in a primary runoff for a Texas congressional seat and has since claimed she received "death threats" over the posts. She later clarified her comments, saying she never said she wants "Jews in internment camps."

"I said I want to close all ICE detention centers and put billionaire American Zionists who are funding the genocidal prison systems involved in trafficking into prison," Galindo wrote.

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But Homan made it clear that threats from the left will not stop the Trump administration’s immigration agenda.

"You can threaten lawsuits and arrests all you want. We're [going to] keep doing the job," Homan said. "So, keep the threats going, you're not going to stop us, we're [going to] keep pushing ahead."

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Homan praised the resilience of federal immigration officers and applauded President Donald Trump's leadership.

"We got the most secure border in the history of this nation because of President Trump's leadership. We're having record arrests, record removals," Homan said. "So, threat all you want, you’re not stopping what we're doing."

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Galindo’s comments have drawn bipartisan condemnation. Several prominent Democrats have distanced themselves from her campaign, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Galindo has fired back at her own party, accusing the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) of coordinating a smear campaign against her to protect her runoff opponent, Johnny Garcia, a former sheriff's deputy.