Americans' pride in their country is declining, new Gallup poll shows

With Independence Day nearly upon us, a new Gallup poll shows that pride in America is declining, splitting along party lines.

The Gallup report shows that a record-low number of U.S. adults expressed that they are "extremely" or "very" proud to be an American. Only 41% of adults say they are extremely proud to be an American, while 17% are very proud to be an American, a nine-point drop from last year.

The data indicate a plummeting sense of pride in America over the past decade. Furthermore, the report explained further that there is a 56-point gap between Republicans (92% extremely or very proud) and Democrats (36%).

Democrats are a major factor in the significant drop in U.S. pride in 2025, down 26 points from 62% last year.

Jeffrey Jones, a senior editor at Gallup, wrote that "each generation is less patriotic than the prior generation, and Gen Z is definitely much lower than anybody else."

"But even among the older generations, we see that they're less patriotic than the ones before them, and they've become less patriotic over time. That's primarily driven by Democrats within those generations," Jones wrote.

As far as Gen Z Democrats, only 32% say they are extremely or very proud. Gen Z Republicans also showed less pride than previous generations of Republicans.

The Gallup poll added the findings were conducted before Trump’s decision to strike Iran on June 21 and "it is unknown whether Americans’ national pride has been affected by that action."

"In addition to the 58% of U.S. adults who are extremely or very proud, 19% say they are ‘moderately’ proud, 11% ‘only a little’ proud and 9% ‘not at all’ proud," Gallup reported. "The combined 20% on the lower end of the pride scale essentially ties the record 21% measured in 2020. Until 2018, less than 10% of U.S. adults had consistently said they had little or no national pride."

Americans who registered as independents indicated a drop in pride since last year and has been on a steady decline over the past two decades.