Former Dem megadonor blasts 2024 autopsy as waste of time, says reasons for loss are obvious

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A former Democratic megadonor blasted his party’s newly released election autopsy, arguing the party doesn't need a lengthy report to understand why voters rejected them.

John Morgan, who has previously given over a million dollars to the Democratic Party, revealed he didn’t give "a penny" to the 2024 campaign once Vice President Kamala Harris took the helm.

Speaking on "Jesse Watters Primetime," Morgan argued the DNC’s post-mortem report misses the mark, failing to address the party’s decision to embrace certain progressive social issues.

"I don't know what they spent on this autopsy, but they could have given me nothing and I could have done it in a few seconds," Morgan said Thursday.

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He laid out that he believes the Democratic Party’s decision to embrace issues such as transgender athletes and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives hurt the party’s chances at the ballot box.

"One, DEI is D-E-A-D. Two, woke needs to be put to sleep. Three, transgender swimmers don't get to swim against girls, it's unfair. Four, you need to seal the border tight. And five, anything to do with Kamala or her staff," Morgan said. "That's the autopsy. Period, end of story."

The report itself, first released by CNN, takes a different perspective on the party’s 2024 election loss. It argues the party weakened its infrastructure through declining voter registration, cuts to state party support and a failure to listen to certain groups of voters.

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But donors like Morgan believe there’s still a chance for the Democrats to make inroads during upcoming elections. He noted that the party has a "deep bench" of candidates, including Andy Beshear and Rahm Emanuel.

"But they [Democrats] may find a way to lose, because if you go with anybody with ‘socialists’ at the end of ‘Democrat,’ you are going to lose because socialism is the first cousin to communism, and we always know how it goes," Morgan added.

The report notes that the party must have a renewed focus on voters in Middle America and the South. It has already sparked controversy within the party. Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin publicly distanced himself from the autopsy, saying it doesn’t meet his standards.

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"I am not proud of this product; it does not meet my standards, and it won’t meet your standards," Martin said of the report, adding that he could not "in good faith put the DNC’s stamp of approval on it."

Martin emphasized that he was releasing the report for the sake of transparency "as I received it – in its entirety, unedited and unabridged – with annotations for claims that couldn’t be verified."

Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.