Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Time Magazine cover on Graham Platner raises eyebrows online

The Maine Senate candidate has faced scrutiny over a Nazi-linked tattoo, vulgar Reddit posts and mocking a Purple Heart soldier

By Kristine Parks Fox News
close
Democratic Senators say they’re undecided about Graham Platner’s many controversial statements, with many choosing to put their focus elsewhere Video

Democratic Senators say they’re undecided about Graham Platner’s many controversial statements, with many choosing to put their focus elsewhere

The silence does little to clarify their view of whether his previous remarks jeopardize his Senate bid to unseat Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. (Credit: Nicholas Ballasy for Fox News Digital)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Time magazine is drawing criticism for its cover story on controversial Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner.

Time's upcoming June 8 issue features a photo of Platner, a Democrat running in Maine's Senate primary, on its new cover with the headline, "Party Crasher: The rise of scandal-plagued Democrat Graham Platner."

In a post to X, Time wrote, "TIME’s new cover: Even in this antiestablishment political moment, Graham Platner’s rise has been remarkable. His candidacy is forcing the party to come to terms with what it’s willing to risk in exchange for a fighter."

Platner has faced several controversies including revelations he had a tattoo widely recognized as a Nazi symbol. In newly surfaced deleted posts attributed to Platner's previous Reddit account, he also allegedly made vulgar sexual comments, described himself as a "communist" and "socialist" and mocked a Purple Heart U.S. soldier that was nearly killed in combat.

WARREN CONFRONTED ON CALLING CONTROVERSIAL SENATE CANDIDATE GRAHAM PLATNER HER 'KIND OF MAN'

Platner is taking on Susan Collins in Maine

Graham Platner, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks at a news conference Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Lewiston, Maine. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP PHoto)

Time's article characterized the candidate as an unpolished outsider that Democratic voters are looking to make their "new national star."

The article also describes the newcomer as "carrying enough baggage to sink an oyster boat: a Nazi tattoo, a DUI from a post-military period of heavy drinking, and a trove of Reddit posts that spewed hostility in almost every direction."

However, the magazine cover and caption attracted scrutiny from conservatives on X after Time posted the story on Thursday.

DEMOCRATIC MAINE SENATE CANDIDATE GRAHAM PLATNER CONFRONTED BY MS NOW HOST ABOUT TATTOO CONTROVERSY

"So Donald Trump was Hitler, and all of us nazis, for a rally at Madison Square Garden. But the far left candidate with a Nazi tattoo is celebrated," Elizabeth Pipko, a former Trump campaign spokesperson, reacted on X, adding, "You don’t hate the media enough."

Graham Platner standing and smiling in a formal setting

Maine Democratic Sen. candidate Graham Platner is facing renewed criticism over his deleted Reddit history. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"Not the first time a guy sporting a Totenkopf has appeared on the cover of Time Magazine," conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller wrote.

Several other X users also alluded to Time infamously naming Adolf Hitler as its "Man of the Year" for 1938.

‘THE VIEW’ CO-HOST BASHES TRUMP ‘TIME’ COVER BY MENTIONING HITLER GOT SAME RECOGNITION

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Graham Platner pointing to a covered tattoo on his arm during an interview in Portland, Maine

Graham Platner, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Maine, points to a covered tattoo that was previously recognized as a Nazi symbol during an interview in Portland, Maine, on Oct. 22, 2025. (WGME via AP)

"Just perfection, guys…" Fox News contributor Joe Concha added.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Time and Platner did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Platner became the Democrats' presumptive nominee after his rival for the nomination, two-term Gov. Janet Mills, ended her campaign last month after trailing Platner in polling and fundraising.

If he wins the June primary, Platner will attempt to defeat five-term incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins this fall in a closely watched race that could have a significant impact on the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

Fox News' Andrew mark Miller contributed to this report.

Kristine Parks is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Read more.

Close modal

Continue