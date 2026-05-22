Time Magazine cover on Graham Platner raises eyebrows online

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Time magazine is drawing criticism for its cover story on controversial Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner.

Time's upcoming June 8 issue features a photo of Platner, a Democrat running in Maine's Senate primary, on its new cover with the headline, "Party Crasher: The rise of scandal-plagued Democrat Graham Platner."

In a post to X, Time wrote, "TIME’s new cover: Even in this antiestablishment political moment, Graham Platner’s rise has been remarkable. His candidacy is forcing the party to come to terms with what it’s willing to risk in exchange for a fighter."

Platner has faced several controversies including revelations he had a tattoo widely recognized as a Nazi symbol. In newly surfaced deleted posts attributed to Platner's previous Reddit account, he also allegedly made vulgar sexual comments, described himself as a "communist" and "socialist" and mocked a Purple Heart U.S. soldier that was nearly killed in combat.

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Time's article characterized the candidate as an unpolished outsider that Democratic voters are looking to make their "new national star."

The article also describes the newcomer as "carrying enough baggage to sink an oyster boat: a Nazi tattoo, a DUI from a post-military period of heavy drinking, and a trove of Reddit posts that spewed hostility in almost every direction."

However, the magazine cover and caption attracted scrutiny from conservatives on X after Time posted the story on Thursday.

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"So Donald Trump was Hitler, and all of us nazis, for a rally at Madison Square Garden. But the far left candidate with a Nazi tattoo is celebrated," Elizabeth Pipko, a former Trump campaign spokesperson, reacted on X, adding, "You don’t hate the media enough."

"Not the first time a guy sporting a Totenkopf has appeared on the cover of Time Magazine," conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller wrote.

Several other X users also alluded to Time infamously naming Adolf Hitler as its "Man of the Year" for 1938.

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"Just perfection, guys…" Fox News contributor Joe Concha added.

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Time and Platner did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Platner became the Democrats' presumptive nominee after his rival for the nomination, two-term Gov. Janet Mills, ended her campaign last month after trailing Platner in polling and fundraising.

If he wins the June primary, Platner will attempt to defeat five-term incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins this fall in a closely watched race that could have a significant impact on the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

Fox News' Andrew mark Miller contributed to this report.