Dr Oz knocks Joy Behar over TrumpRx attack, claims no cure yet for ‘Trump derangement syndrome’

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Dr. Mehmet Oz mocked Joy Behar on X Wednesday after "The View" co-host warned this week that Americans were "all going to die" if President Donald Trump's name was attached to a new prescription drug plan, escalating a clash over TrumpRx after the White House expanded the drug-pricing site this week.

Oz, who serves as administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, fired back with a jab at Behar and Trump critics.

"Unfortunately, we still have no medications for Trump derangement syndrome on TrumpRx.gov, but we’re working on it," Oz said on X.

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The post came after Behar questioned the initiative during a heated "The View" segment, arguing that Trump’s branding made her distrust the program.

"First of all, you lie down with dogs, you wake up with fleas," Behar said.

Behar pointed to Trump’s past businesses as she warned viewers against trusting a prescription drug program tied to his name.

"Once Trump puts his name on prescriptions, we’re all going to die, OK?" Behar said. "He put his name on the Trump Shuttle, the Trump Vodka, Trump University, the Trump Hotel, and my favorite, the casinos that all went bankrupt."

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Alyssa Farah Griffin pushed back, saying the medications on the site are existing prescriptions, not Trump-branded drugs.

"The drugs don’t actually have his name," Griffin said. "A medication I had to take for IVF is a tenth of the price on TrumpRx."

"You’re not gonna convince me that just because Trump’s involved, we should be like, ‘Screw it. Don’t bring down prescription drugs costs,’" Griffin said.

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Sunny Hostin sided with Behar and suggested Trump's motives were not altruistic after Trump joked at the rollout event that he and billionaire Mark Cuban — who worked with the administration to help expand the program — wanted to make people "better" and keep them "wealthy."

"He said ‘wealthy’ which means to me that there’s something in it for him," Hostin said. "This is not a well-intentioned person."

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Sara Haines argued that drug affordability mattered more than the name attached to the program.

"Bring down the prices, and if you’re gonna get results on this, call it ‘Donald Trump medicine.’ I don’t care what you call it!" Haines said.

The exchange grew louder as Behar and Hostin accused Griffin and Haines of being too trusting.

"You are so naive, the two of you," Behar said.

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Whoopi Goldberg eventually told viewers to make their own decisions if the program works for them.

"We’ll see how it works and if it works for y’all, do it," Goldberg said. "If it doesn’t, keep it moving."

The White House said TrumpRx is meant to serve as a central platform where patients can check cash prices and compare them with insurance pricing.

The administration said the site will list commonly used medications but exclude controlled substances, drugs with FDA-mandated risk evaluation and mitigation strategies and medications not commonly sold directly to consumers.

"The View" did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

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Fox News Digital's Alexander Hall contributed to this report.