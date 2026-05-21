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Dr Oz knocks Joy Behar over TrumpRx attack, claims no cure yet for ‘Trump derangement syndrome’

On 'The View,' Behar compared TrumpRx to Trump Vodka, Trump University and Trump casinos that 'all went bankrupt'

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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'The View' erupts in shouting match over whether TrumpRx is trustworthy Video

'The View' erupts in shouting match over whether TrumpRx is trustworthy

Co-hosts of "The View" feuded over whether President Donald Trump's TrumpRx initiative to help Americans pay less for medication is trustworthy,

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Dr. Mehmet Oz mocked Joy Behar on X Wednesday after "The View" co-host warned this week that Americans were "all going to die" if President Donald Trump's name was attached to a new prescription drug plan, escalating a clash over TrumpRx after the White House expanded the drug-pricing site this week.

Oz, who serves as administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, fired back with a jab at Behar and Trump critics.

"Unfortunately, we still have no medications for Trump derangement syndrome on TrumpRx.gov, but we’re working on it," Oz said on X.

JOY BEHAR WARNS 'WE'RE ALL GOING TO DIE' IN HEATED CLASH WITH CO-HOSTS OVER TRUMPRX INITIATIVE

Joy Behar speaking during a heated discussion on The View

Joy Behar warned "we're all going to die" during a heated discussion with co-hosts on The View about the TrumpRx initiative. (ABC/The View)

The post came after Behar questioned the initiative during a heated "The View" segment, arguing that Trump’s branding made her distrust the program.

"First of all, you lie down with dogs, you wake up with fleas," Behar said.

Behar pointed to Trump’s past businesses as she warned viewers against trusting a prescription drug program tied to his name.

"Once Trump puts his name on prescriptions, we’re all going to die, OK?" Behar said. "He put his name on the Trump Shuttle, the Trump Vodka, Trump University, the Trump Hotel, and my favorite, the casinos that all went bankrupt."

HOW TO USE TRUMPRX TO FIND CHEAPER CASH PRICES ON MEDICATIONS

Mehmet Oz and Vice President JD Vance attend White House anti-fraud briefing.

Dr. Mehmet Oz mocked Joy Behar, a critic of TrumpRx, on social media after "The View" co-hosts clashed over whether Americans should trust the program. (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Alyssa Farah Griffin pushed back, saying the medications on the site are existing prescriptions, not Trump-branded drugs.

"The drugs don’t actually have his name," Griffin said. "A medication I had to take for IVF is a tenth of the price on TrumpRx."

"You’re not gonna convince me that just because Trump’s involved, we should be like, ‘Screw it. Don’t bring down prescription drugs costs,’" Griffin said.

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Alyssa Farah Griffin speaking on The View set with Joy Behar

Alyssa Farah Griffin defended TrumpRx during a tense debate on "The View," arguing cheaper prescription medications should outweigh political disagreements. (ABC/TheView)

Sunny Hostin sided with Behar and suggested Trump's motives were not altruistic after Trump joked at the rollout event that he and billionaire Mark Cuban — who worked with the administration to help expand the program — wanted to make people "better" and keep them "wealthy."

"He said ‘wealthy’ which means to me that there’s something in it for him," Hostin said. "This is not a well-intentioned person."

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Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin seated on The View set

"The View" erupted into a shouting match as co-hosts debated President Donald Trump’s role in a new prescription drug pricing platform backed by major private companies. (Paula Lobo/American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.)

Sara Haines argued that drug affordability mattered more than the name attached to the program.

"Bring down the prices, and if you’re gonna get results on this, call it ‘Donald Trump medicine.’ I don’t care what you call it!" Haines said.

The exchange grew louder as Behar and Hostin accused Griffin and Haines of being too trusting.

"You are so naive, the two of you," Behar said.

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Whoopi Goldberg eventually told viewers to make their own decisions if the program works for them.

"We’ll see how it works and if it works for y’all, do it," Goldberg said. "If it doesn’t, keep it moving."

The White House said TrumpRx is meant to serve as a central platform where patients can check cash prices and compare them with insurance pricing.

The administration said the site will list commonly used medications but exclude controlled substances, drugs with FDA-mandated risk evaluation and mitigation strategies and medications not commonly sold directly to consumers.

"The View" did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

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Fox News Digital's Alexander Hall contributed to this report.

CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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