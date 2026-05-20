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Black Rifle Coffee co-founder releases new music video honoring fallen soldiers ahead of Memorial Day

Mat Best pays homage to military service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in new music video on Fox Nation

Benji Ferraro By Benji Ferraro Fox News
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Black Rifle Coffee partners with country star to help erase veteran medical debt Video

Black Rifle Coffee partners with country star to help erase veteran medical debt

Black Rifle Coffee co-founders Mat Best and Evan Hafer joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss how the company is giving back to America's heroes by erasing medical debt.

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Black Rifle Coffee co-founder Mat Best is known for much more than his multimillion-dollar beverage empire; now, he's showcasing his musical talents in a new music video paying tribute to fallen soldiers.

The viral entrepreneur released the country song "Folded Flag" on Fox Nation on Friday. The description on the official YouTube video describes the song's purpose and timely partnership with the Major Brent Taylor Foundation ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Black Rifle Coffee shirt

Popular veteran-owned coffee brand, Black Rifle Coffee Company, has plenty of military-inspired merch.  (Black Rifle Coffee Company)

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"'Folded Flag' is a tribute to the men and women who gave everything for this nation and the families who carry their memory forward," the description reads. "Time takes every man, but some are folded into this flag, passed to the living, and never to return. What remains is this nation, forever indebted, and their memory woven into every thread."

The Major Brent Taylor Foundation was established on what would have been Taylor's 40th birthday and aims to honor his "life of service, leadership and sacrifice," according to the organization's website. Taylor was killed in November 2018 while deployed in Afghanistan with the Utah Army National Guard.

Best enlisted in the U.S. Army at 17. He deployed five times to Iraq and Afghanistan with the 2nd Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. After leaving the military, he worked as a CIA contractor, and he believes those experiences set him up for success in civilian life.

Black Rifle Coffee racecar

Noah Gragson, driver of the #10 Black Rifle Coffee/Ranger Boats Ford, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

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Best has a long history of giving back to the military community. During a previous appearance on "Fox & Friends," he unveiled his company's partnership with country star Riley Green to erase $25 million in medical debt for 10,000 veterans.

"Serving my country and service to this great nation is literally the fabric of my being," Best said. "And I think you see that in the ethos of Black Rifle. And that's why Evan [Black Rifle Coffee chairman] and I have been in business together for 12 years. We see eye to eye on sort of this country and taking care of the folks that raise their right hand."

Service member in Afghanistan

A 10th Mountain Division Soldier fires an M4 rifle during a platoon Situational Training Exercise at a range in Arta, Djibouti, Aug. 25, 2018.  (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haley D. Phillips)

He and Black Rifle Coffee also partnered with Folds of Honor in 2025 for a celebrity softball game dubbed the Rock 'n Jock, which raised money for active-duty service members and their families.

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Best's YouTube channel boasts more than 1.5 million subscribers, where he posts music, vlogs and military-themed content. Black Rifle Coffee Company reportedly grossed $400 million in 2025.

Black Rifle Coffee teams up with Folds of Honor for celebrity softball game Video

On Fox Nation, Best has made several appearances, including on "Modern Warriors," a former series showcasing military stories, and "Veterans, Inc.," a show highlighting veteran-owned businesses.

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Benji Ferraro is a recent University of Maryland grad and new digital production assistant, with a focus on channel coverage and culture stories. He can be reached at benji.ferraro@fox.com for any story tips.

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