Black Rifle Coffee co-founder releases new music video honoring fallen soldiers ahead of Memorial Day

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Black Rifle Coffee co-founder Mat Best is known for much more than his multimillion-dollar beverage empire; now, he's showcasing his musical talents in a new music video paying tribute to fallen soldiers.

The viral entrepreneur released the country song "Folded Flag" on Fox Nation on Friday. The description on the official YouTube video describes the song's purpose and timely partnership with the Major Brent Taylor Foundation ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

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"'Folded Flag' is a tribute to the men and women who gave everything for this nation and the families who carry their memory forward," the description reads. "Time takes every man, but some are folded into this flag, passed to the living, and never to return. What remains is this nation, forever indebted, and their memory woven into every thread."

The Major Brent Taylor Foundation was established on what would have been Taylor's 40th birthday and aims to honor his "life of service, leadership and sacrifice," according to the organization's website. Taylor was killed in November 2018 while deployed in Afghanistan with the Utah Army National Guard.

Best enlisted in the U.S. Army at 17. He deployed five times to Iraq and Afghanistan with the 2nd Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. After leaving the military, he worked as a CIA contractor, and he believes those experiences set him up for success in civilian life.

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Best has a long history of giving back to the military community. During a previous appearance on "Fox & Friends," he unveiled his company's partnership with country star Riley Green to erase $25 million in medical debt for 10,000 veterans.

"Serving my country and service to this great nation is literally the fabric of my being," Best said. "And I think you see that in the ethos of Black Rifle. And that's why Evan [Black Rifle Coffee chairman] and I have been in business together for 12 years. We see eye to eye on sort of this country and taking care of the folks that raise their right hand."

He and Black Rifle Coffee also partnered with Folds of Honor in 2025 for a celebrity softball game dubbed the Rock 'n Jock, which raised money for active-duty service members and their families.

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Best's YouTube channel boasts more than 1.5 million subscribers, where he posts music, vlogs and military-themed content. Black Rifle Coffee Company reportedly grossed $400 million in 2025.

On Fox Nation, Best has made several appearances, including on "Modern Warriors," a former series showcasing military stories, and "Veterans, Inc.," a show highlighting veteran-owned businesses.