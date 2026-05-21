Lesbian comedian Robby Hoffman reveals she's 'traditional' — even though her life is anything but

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Outspoken comedian Robby Hoffman admitted that she sometimes still relies on "traditional" gender roles, recounting a comedic rant she had when a female handyman showed up to build her furniture instead of a man.

Talking on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Hoffman noted that while she and her wife, former "Bachelorette" star Gabby Windey, in some ways live an "untraditional life," there are some old-school rules she sticks to.

"I get in trouble sometimes because I can be traditional, even though I live an untraditional life to some extent," Hoffman said in the episode released Wednesday.

She described calling "TaskRabbit," an online service that connects users with freelance labor, to get help building furniture.

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"I called a TaskRabbit, it was maybe six, seven years ago, and another lesbian shows up," Hoffman said. "I go, ‘A girl?’ No, I need my handyman, excuse me. If I could do it, I would have done it!"

"I'm looking for, like, an old Italian or Mexican dude to come in here and do what the hell he does," she added comically.

"The TaskRabbit’s gotta be a dude, OK, and the model has gotta be a girl. I don't wanna, you're a male model? Men who are so into fashion and know what kind of jeans a woman's wearing, that really… Just be gay," Hoffman jested.

Hoffman, a 36-year-old New Yorker who left her strict Hasidic Jewish upbringing behind, has risen to fame in recent years with her unfiltered, contrarian hot takes. Her comedy secured her first solo Netflix stand-up special, "Wake Up," in 2025. The special was directed by "Saturday Night Live" alum John Mulaney.

While she has been open about her identity as a lesbian and genderqueer, the comedian has drawn attention for refusing to toe the line on popular progressive social issues. That includes the cultural obsession with "they/them" pronouns, which she jokingly said people are now trying to walk back.

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"Some of them, they're walking it back. And I'll say this, if you ever went by they/them, you should not be able to go back. No backsies, you plural b----," Hoffman joked in the special.

"After all that? There was six of you. You made everyone, everyone change their s--- for you. And you’re [going to] walk it back now?" she continued.

Beyond stand-up, Hoffman also earned an Emmy nomination for her role in HBO’s "Hacks," and she currently stars in the new HBO comedy series "Rooster" alongside Steve Carell.

Later in the podcast, Hoffman took a more critical tone when discussing the broader role of men in history.

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"Every massive problem is them. It really is. It's distilled down to men versus women at the end of the day. War. We would not have gone about with war," Hoffman said, claiming that women would have set up society and the economy differently if given the chance.

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"The economy is run on the stock market, which is astrology for men. You know, it's like, it's just not the way we would have gone about money," she added.