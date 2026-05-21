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'Supergirl' actress mocks critics, says a lot of them are Christian dads

'And it’s from a lot of people whose profiles have no photo, who are burner accounts,' Milly Alcock said

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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New ‘Supergirl’ star Milly Alcock pushed back against online critics ahead of the film's release, saying many of the people criticizing her past comments are anonymous "burner accounts" and profiles identifying themselves as "Dad of four, Christian" accounts.

In a new interview with Variety, Alcock discussed the backlash surrounding her rise to the lead role in DC Studios’ upcoming "Supergirl" movie and said she has learned to tune out online outrage as scrutiny around blockbuster franchises intensifies.

"But I mean, whose opinion do you really care about?" Alcock said. "If you’re pissing the right kind of people off, you’re doing OK."

Milly Alcock standing at the Netflix Sirens premiere at The Plaza Hotel in New York City

New Supergirl star, Milly Alcock, said starring in major franchises has shown her how intensely female actors are scrutinized online. (Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

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The actress suggested much of the hostility directed toward her comes from faceless social media users reacting emotionally online.

"And it’s from a lot of people whose profiles have no photo, who are burner accounts," Alcock said. "Or someone’s name and then ‘Dad of four, Christian,’ which is hilarious to me."

Alcock said she partly understands why people become emotionally invested in celebrities and fictional franchises, arguing that distrust in institutions has pushed some people toward online communities for direction and validation.

Alcock noted that governments don't have "anyone's best interests at heart" and people turn "to online forums to find that guidance."

"It just creates an unhealthy relationship with a person" who will eventually disappoint, she said.

Milly Alcock standing at a microphone during a Q&A event in New York City

The upcoming Supergirl lead admitted she was nervous about fan reaction but said audience response is ultimately out of her control. (Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

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The comments build on concerns Alcock previously raised earlier this year about the pressure female stars face in major entertainment franchises. In an earlier interview promoting "Supergirl," the actress said women in fan-heavy franchises often face criticism simply for being cast in prominent roles.

"It definitely made me aware that simply existing as a woman in that space is something that people comment on," Alcock previously said while discussing her experience starring in HBO’s "House of the Dragon" and the upcoming DC film. 

"We have become very comfortable having this weird ownership of women’s bodies," she said.

Alcock first gained widespread attention playing young Rhaenyra Targaryen in "House of the Dragon," the "Game of Thrones" prequel that became one of HBO's biggest recent hits. She later appeared on "Sirens" before landing the lead role in "Supergirl."

Milly Alcock posing on red carpet at Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles

Milly Alcock described her version of Supergirl as more sarcastic and rebellious while discussing the new DC film. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

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The actress also spoke openly about the stress of her new role, previously admitting she feared audience reaction while stepping into one of DC's most recognizable superhero franchises.

"Of course I’m scared," Alcock said in March. "Of course, I want people to like me and the movie. But, ultimately, it’s out of my control."

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The film is part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DC Universe, following the release of the new Superman film.

"Supergirl" is scheduled to hit theaters in June.

CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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