Spencer Pratt calls Jesus Christ his political role model

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Los Angeles mayoral candidate and former reality TV star Spencer Pratt revealed in a new interview that Jesus Christ would top his list of political role models.

During an interview published Wednesday , CNN's Elex Michaelson asked Pratt, "Who is your political role model?"

Pratt, a Republican who launched his campaign for mayor in January to unseat Democrat Karen Bass, responded, "Jesus Christ."

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Michaelson smiled, and then asked Pratt, a former star on "The Hills," if there are any modern politicians he views as role models.

"No, I'm not a politician," Pratt said. "I don't want to be a politician. I want to be a fighter for the people."

Pratt then acknowledged that he is "the most similar to Obama."

Speaking about the interview with Pratt afterwards, Michaelson said that Pratt meant that he was the most similar to former President Barack Obama because "they are both community advocates."

Asked by Michaelson what word separated him from his competitors, Pratt responded, "Truth."

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Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag lost their home in the Pacific Palisades in the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, which destroyed thousands of homes across the area. The fires, and Bass' alleged mismanagement of what happened in their wake, were drivers in Pratt's decision to run for mayor.

While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, President Donald Trump wished Pratt well in his race against Bass.

"Oh, I'd like to see him do well. He's a character," Trump said.

The primary for the mayoral race is June 2. If, as expected, no candidate in the crowded contest surpasses 50 percent of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the general election in November.

While its mayoral position is officially nonpartisan, Los Angeles has not had a Republican mayor since Richard Riordan from 1993 to 2001.

Fox News’ Robert McGreevy contributed to this report.

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