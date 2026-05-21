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Spencer Pratt reveals the one major issue made him decide to run as a Republican

The former 'Hills' star and LA mayoral candidate says his own security team told him to arm himself for protection

By Alexander Hall Fox News
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Spencer Pratt reveals the key political issue that made him a Republican years ago Video

Spencer Pratt reveals the key political issue that made him a Republican years ago

LA Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt revealed that a key issue surfaced back during his days of reality television that made him realize he was staunchly on the side of Republican politics.

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Reality TV star-turned LA mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt said in a Thursday interview that death threats for his reality TV antics made him realize he needed to become a Republican and support gun rights for self-defense.

Pratt, best known for his villainous on-screen persona on MTV’s "The Hills," decided to run for office after his home was destroyed in the California wildfire. However, during an interview with CNN journalist Elex Michaelson, he shared how concern over his life from even before that made him become a Republican.

"Well, you want to break some news here?" he said after being asked why he sides with the GOP. "This is the only time I’ve ever said this, so this is breaking news. Everyone’s gonna freak out. When I was a hated reality star, I got so many death threats. I had so much security and police, and what did they tell me to do? ‘Get a gun.’ This is real."

TRUMP SAYS HE HOPES SPENCER PRATT DOES WELL IN LA MAYORAL RACE, BLASTS CALIFORNIA'S 'RIGGED' ELECTIONS

Spencer Pratt smiling at Hulu's Get Real House event in Los Angeles

"The Hills" alum Spencer Pratt acknowledged that gun rights is the core issue that made him identify as a Republican. (Kat Nijmeddin/Disney/Getty Images)

Pratt has noted before, such as on Joe Rogan’s podcast, that he was inspired to lean into playing the heel during his time in reality TV, knowing that having a villain makes for good entertainment.

"I know people don’t like guns, but LA was dangerous if you’re hated. So I got a gun. My wife got a gun, and then we needed CCWs," he added further, referring to legal permits to carry a concealed weapon in California.

"The only people that supported a CCW was the Republican [Party]," the former reality TV star continued. "That was what I aligned with. My safety, my personal safety, my family’s safety. I know people don’t like guns, but when people are threatening your life and your own security is telling you, you need to have home protection, train to — it’s not like just I went to the — you know, go through the proper steps. That was my, that’s it."

SPENCER PRATT DUBS HIMSELF THE 'FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR' IN SPOOF CAMPAIGN VIDEO FOR LA MAYOR RACE

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag pose for a photo

Spencer Pratt and his wife initially became famous as reality TV stars, but Pratt threw his hat into the ring of the LA Mayoral race in reaction to his house burning down in the Palisades wildfires. (Rich Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Pratt acknowledged that naturally, this is a very hot-button issue, but he also vowed, "I’m also going to be the mayor that puts LAPD in front of every school to make schools safe from guns."

The interviewer seemed skeptical, asking whether there are enough officers to do so.

"I talked to very knowledgeable law enforcement. All you have to do is pick one patrol unit for - and you give them a nice pin that connects to that school, and that's their street," Pratt replied. "So, they add that in. So that's already part of mine, just because obviously I know people don't like guns, and we need to make everything, especially school, safe, but that is where I connect to - and it's once you feel fear, and it's real, you want to protect your family."

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Spencer Pratt poses for a picture while attending an event.

Spencer Pratt is running for mayor of Los Angeles on the Republican ticket. (Gilbert Flores / Getty Images)

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Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

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