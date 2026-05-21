Generational divide overshadows policy push in NYC Mayor Mamdani’s inaugural Twitch stream

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s attempt to connect with Gen Z voters during his first-ever Twitch stream Thursday exposed a generational divide, as the progressive leader admitted he’d never played Minecraft, struggled with internet slang and appeared unfamiliar with modern rap culture.

During the broadcast, which was also available on other social media platforms, Fox News Digital observed numerous Twitch viewers questioning why there were no moderators in the chatroom, as spam and explicit messages filled the message board.

When a commenter asked if the mayor plays the popular video game Minecraft, Mamdani admitted he had never played it and confessed, "I sound so old because, to me, Minecraft is a movie that I knew was based on a video game."

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The disconnect continued when he was asked to name his favorite "underground" rapper.

The mayor admitted he felt a "little bit washed" and cited early-2000s Canadian artists like k-os and K'naan, leaving his younger co-host, popular pro-Palestinian TikTok creator "Moose," unfamiliar with the references.

Twitch has more than 240 million monthly active users, with 72% under the age of 34, according to a report from data solution company Demand Sage.

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Throughout the stream, Mamdani was heavily coached on internet culture, with Moose teaching him to address the audience as "chat" instead of "ladies and gentlemen," explaining the slang term "bussin" [good or impressive], and prompting him to ask viewers for "W's in the chat."

Despite the cultural disconnect, Mamdani leaned into his core democratic socialist political agenda, touting his administration's success in closing the $12 billion budget deficit by raising revenue through his controversial "pied-à-terre" tax on non-residents who own secondary homes worth more than $5 million.

He proposed further taxing the "hyper-wealthy" through a 2% income tax hike on New Yorkers making more than $1 million a year to help fund a $1.2 billion universal childcare initiative.

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The mayor also pushed several city initiatives, announcing a lottery that will allow New York City residents to purchase 1,000 World Cup tickets for just $50 each. He noted the discounted tickets come with free bus transit directly to the stadium, which he tied to his long-term goal of eventually making all public buses in New York City free and faster.

Mamdani went on to address recent severe flooding in the city, pointing to the "climate crisis" and highlighting a near-$300 million investment in "Cloudburst technology" to help the city's infrastructure absorb sudden, heavy rainfall.

The livestream was marketed as a "shameless homage" to former New York City Mayor Fiorello La Guardia, who spoke to New Yorkers on a radio show called "Talk to the People."

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The Mayor's Office later shared the recorded stream on X, with his office writing, "Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani becomes the first elected official to launch a regularly occurring, multi-platform interactive streaming series."

Mamdani's press office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the success of the livestream or future moderating details.