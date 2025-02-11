University that put over 200 trigger warnings on Shakespeare writings says request came from students

A university located in the UK that put more than 200 trigger warnings on the writings of William Shakespeare, told students to be aware of "blood," "psychological trauma" and "extreme weather," says the request came from students who had experienced trauma.

"Content warnings were requested by students with sensory processing issues and experiences of trauma," a University of the West of England Bristol spokesperson told Fox News Digital. The university flagged a sum of 220 trigger warnings for students.

"We agreed to include content warnings in this case to enable our students to engage with the materials with advance knowledge of the content," the spokesperson said.

Trigger warnings such as "treatment of women" and "mourning" were added to "Much Ado About Nothing," a comedy about two couples that form when a group of soldiers arrive in the town of Messina, in Sicily, Italy.

Murder, suicide, violence, knives and family trauma were flagged in the story of "Macbeth." The play was first performed in the 1600s and was about a Scottish general who had aspirations of becoming king who successfully killed the sitting king of Scotland so he could take the throne.

Warnings for "popping of balloons" were added to a theater performance of "The Tempest," a work by Shakespeare about a ship that was seized in a violent storm with Alonso, the king of Naples, on the vessel.

"Romeo and Juliet," an allegory about two lovers who kill themselves because they both believe the other to be dead, and do not want to live in a world without the other, includes warnings about death, suicide, violence, knives and blood.