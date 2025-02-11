Expand / Collapse search
University that put over 200 trigger warnings on Shakespeare writings says request came from students

'We agreed to include content warnings in this case to enable our students to engage with the materials,' UK university said

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Published
A university located in the UK that put more than 200 trigger warnings on the writings of William Shakespeare, told students to be aware of "blood," "psychological trauma" and "extreme weather," says the request came from students who had experienced trauma. 

"Content warnings were requested by students with sensory processing issues and experiences of trauma," a University of the West of England Bristol spokesperson told Fox News Digital. The university flagged a sum of 220 trigger warnings for students. 

"We agreed to include content warnings in this case to enable our students to engage with the materials with advance knowledge of the content," the spokesperson said.

BILL MAHER RAILS AGAINST TRIGGER WARNINGS IN COLLEGES, ENTERTAINMENT: ‘HOW WEAK MY COUNTRY HAS BECOME’

William Shakespeare

The University of the West of England Bristol issued over 200 trigger warnings to students regarding the works of William Shakespeare.  (Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty images)

Trigger warnings such as "treatment of women" and "mourning" were added to "Much Ado About Nothing," a comedy about two couples that form when a group of soldiers arrive in the town of Messina, in Sicily, Italy. 

Murder, suicide, violence, knives and family trauma were flagged in the story of "Macbeth." The play was first performed in the 1600s and was about a Scottish general who had aspirations of becoming king who successfully killed the sitting king of Scotland so he could take the throne. 

Warnings for "popping of balloons" were added to a theater performance of "The Tempest," a work by Shakespeare about a ship that was seized in a violent storm with Alonso, the king of Naples, on the vessel. 

TRUMP PREPARING TO MAJORLY REVAMP DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION AS MATH, READINGS SCORES SHOW STUNNING LOWS 

Black and white photo of Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting on the set of Romeo and Juliet

circa 1967:  British actors Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting join hands in 'Romeo and Juliet'.  (Photo by Larry Ellis/Express/Getty Images) (Larry Ellis/Express/Getty Images)

"Romeo and Juliet," an allegory about two lovers who kill themselves because they both believe the other to be dead, and do not want to live in a world without the other, includes warnings about death, suicide, violence, knives and blood.

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.