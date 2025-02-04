Trump preparing to majorly revamp Department of Education as math, reading scores show stunning lows

Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that President Donald Trump plans on dismantling what some see as a "woke" Department of Education as math and reading scores hit shocking lows.

According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress Changes (NAEP), 40% of 4th graders and 33% of 8th graders are reading below the basic level, and only 40% of 4th graders and 28% of 8th graders are performing at a proficient or advanced level for math.

Justice explained to Fox News' Steve Doocy that governors who attended a round table with Trump to discuss how to fix the Education Department told the president that they were not only upset about the outright academic failure happening under the department's watch, but also the social justice issues being thrust upon their young students.

"They [governors] were saying that parents want more choice. We've seen, on top of academic failure, this toxic soup of SEL, DEI and CRT. The president has taken executive action on those issues and the governors said give us more power in the states to be able to meet the needs of our communities, and let's help parents, to put them in the driver seat, so they can make the best decisions for ther kids," Justice claimed.

The Moms for Liberty co-founder also touched on the decremental impact she feels unions have had on the education system in the U.S., as well as warning viewers that the unions will be fighting this move to dismantle the Department of Education every step of the way.

"We have academic failure happening and the unions are making billions of dollars off the backs of public school failure, so thank God we have President Trump, he's the voice for parents here in Washington D.C. You know moms don't have a lobby, public school kids don't have a lobby, and so we're very thankful for him, that he's putting kids first in America" Justice said.

Trump campaigned on abolishing the Department of Education during the lead up to the 2024 presidential election, sparking fierce debate on each side of the political aisle on whether this would have a positive or negative impact on the nation's education system.