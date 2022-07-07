Texas AG on Casey DeSantis knocking Dem lockdowns for COVID learning loss: 'U-Hauls going in one direction'
Florida's Casey DeSantis blamed COVID learning loss on 'Democrat lockdowns'
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reacted to Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis knocking the Democrats for COVID-associated learning losses for students, arguing "good policy attracts good people." Paxton joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss why many Americans are fleeing blue states over far-left policies.
AMERICANS FLEE BLUE CITIES FOR RED STATES DURING THE PANDEMIC: REPORT
KEN PAXTON: It all goes back to the policy, and it's about good government. It's about taking care of your people. And that's why the u-hauls are going in one direction, and I would expect that to continue. I don't think they're going to be able to stop it unless they understand that good policy ends up attracting good people.
WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "THE FAULKNER FOCUS" BELOW: