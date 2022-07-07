Expand / Collapse search
Texas AG on Casey DeSantis knocking Dem lockdowns for COVID learning loss: 'U-Hauls going in one direction'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss Casey DeSantis' remarks and the broader effect COVID-related policies have had a blue state exodus.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reacted to Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis knocking the Democrats for COVID-associated learning losses for students, arguing "good policy attracts good people." Paxton joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss why many Americans are fleeing blue states over far-left policies. 

AMERICANS FLEE BLUE CITIES FOR RED STATES DURING THE PANDEMIC: REPORT

KEN PAXTON: It all goes back to the policy, and it's about good government. It's about taking care of your people. And that's why the u-hauls are going in one direction, and I would expect that to continue. I don't think they're going to be able to stop it unless they understand that good policy ends up attracting good people. 

