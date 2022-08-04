Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ron DeSantis
Published

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends 'Soros-backed' state attorney who refused to enforce abortion ban

DeSantis says Andrew Warren refused to enforce numerous Florida laws and wouldn't work with police

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended liberal State Attorney Andrew Warren on Thursday.

DeSantis made the announcement during a Thursday press conference broadcast on social media. DeSantis argued that Warren has repeatedly refused to enforce laws passed by the legislature cracking down on child sex change surgeries and abortion restrictions.

"We are suspending Soros-backed 13th circuit state attorney Andrew Warren for neglecting his duties as he pledges not to uphold the laws of the state," DeSantis' office said in a statement. The 13th circuit falls over Florida's Hillsborough County.

"The constitution of Florida has vested the veto power in the governor, not in state attorneys," DeSantis said. "We are not going to allow this pathogen of ignoring the law get a foothold in the state of Florida."

DESANTIS LAUNCHES FIRST TV AD OF HIS FLORIDA GUBERNATORIAL RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN

U.S. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

U.S. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Octavio Jones (REUTERS/Octavio Jones)

‘THE VIEW’: HERE'S HOW RON DESANTIS’ POLITICAL TEAM RESPONDED TO INVITE FROM ABC TALK SHOW

Officials said Warren has repeatedly tried to install himself as an adjudicator of what laws will and will not be enforced.

DeSantis' office had teased the Thursday move on Wednesday, saying the announcement would not be political or related to endorsements.

"This isn't about abortion or any one thing, it's about having accountability to our system of law and order to prosecute crime. There has been a pattern developing in Hillsborough County where one person picks and chooses which laws he wishes to enforce," his office stated.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders

More from Politics