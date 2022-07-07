NY Mag writer wrecked for calling DeSantis ‘a more competent authoritarian’ than Trump: ‘Hysterical’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twitter users across the platform skewered a New York Magazine writer for his claim that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is a tyrannical figure.

New York Magazine Jonathan Chait called an avalanche of mockery upon himself after he claimed, "DeSantis is a deeply authoritarian figure who is consolidating the fringe right-wing groups Trump brought into the party."

He added in a following tweet, "The Trump-skeptical conservatives who love DeSantis are distrustful of Trump's incompetence, not his authoritarianism. They prefer a more competent authoritarian, which DeSantis is."

Chait had originally been responding to a tweet from activist and education reformer Chris Rufo observing that "The test for ‘NeverTrump’ intellecuals [sic] is where they stand on DeSantis. He should be their guy: elite education, military background, leadership experience, impeccable character. If they can't get behind him, the takeaway is clear: it's not about principles; they serve the Left."

CHRISTOPHER RUFO SAYS FIERY EDUCATION DEBATE WILL GO FAR BEYOND VIRGINIA

The internet, as per usual, did not hold back in skewering Chait’s hyperbolic statement that DeSantis was anything close to totalitarian in nature.

Rufo himself responded by suggesting: "Translation: the false accusations of ‘racist’ and 'white supremacist' have lost their rhetorical power, so we are switching to ‘authoritarian’ and ‘threat to democracy.’"

PR Executive Giancarlo Sopo made a similar observation about the nature of liberal critiques, "For these people, authoritarianism just means policies enacted via the democratic process that they dislike."

None other than DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw responded to Chait, "Hysterical when media activists call @GovRonDeSantis an ‘authoritarian’ because he enacted protections for workers from corporate vaccine mandates. Apparently the non-authoritarian thing to do would be to allow government/corporate collusion to deprive citizens of medical freedom."

TEXAS AG ON CASEY DESANTIS KNOCKING DEM LOCKDOWNS FOR COVID LEARNING LOSS: ‘U-HAULS GOING IN ONE DIRECTION’

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller replied, "The guy who wouldn't impose government lockdowns on businesses or schools in his state is the authoritarian. Have fun with that one guys."

Washington Examiner and Daily Signal contributor Nicole Russell slammed the tweet by suggesting that Florida, along with Texas, has been one of the freest states in the nation under DeSantis' leadership. "This is dishonest clickbait. If DeSantis were authoritarian Florida would still be closed due to COVID. Instead, next to Texas, it's remained open and free," she said.

Commentator Dave Rubin succinctly replied to Chait with a series of clown emojis, appearing to imply Chait had made a fool of himself:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ironically, liberals like MSNBC host Ali Velshi have praised foreign authoritarians for their abortion policies, appearing to do so as a means of shaming the Supreme Court for leaving abortion up to the states.