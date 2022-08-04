Expand / Collapse search
Ron DeSantis
Gov. Ron DeSantis says prosecutors with ‘militant agendas’ won't ‘get away with it’ in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren chose ideology over rule of law

Matt Leach
By Matt Leach | Fox News
Gov. Ron DeSantis says prosecutors with ‘militant agendas’ won't ‘get away with it’ in Florida

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla – The state attorney Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Thursday morning put ideology over the rule of law, the Florida Republican told Fox News.

DeSantis suspended Andrew Warren after the state attorney pledged not to charge abortion patients or their doctors for illegally terminating pregnancies. Warren made the vow in June, days before a state law banning abortion after 15 weeks was set to effect.

"We had the individual here from Hillsborough County say and signed letters that there are certain laws he just won't enforce and won't prosecute," DeSantis told Fox News in an exclusive interview after a press conference where he announced the suspension. "States attorneys that put their ideology over the rule of law are not satisfying their oath of office."

DeSantis said during the press conference that Warren repeatedly refused to enforce laws the legislature passed cracking down on child sex change surgeries and abortion restrictions.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren on Thursday. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Warren tweeted last month: "The 15-week ban is unconstitutional on its face. Tallahassee knew it when it passed the bill hoping judges will ignore the privacy right in FL Constitution."

"I put my hand on the Bible and swore to defend the US & Florida Constitutions," Warren continued. "Florida’s Constitution has a privacy right that clearly covers abortion. While Tallahassee tries to circumvent the law, I will uphold the law and protect our freedom."

Andrew Warren, a state attorney in Florida, was suspended over his pledge not to prosecute patients and doctors over illegal abortions.

DeSantis, as part of his suspension order, appointed Hillsborough County Court Judge Susan Lopez to replace Warren.

Florida Democrats, including gubernatorial candidate and Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried denounced the decision, calling DeSantis a "wannabe dictator."

"This is outrageous and dangerous," Fried tweeted shortly after the announcement.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren chose ideology over the rule of law, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. 

DeSantis told Fox News: "I do think that some of these prosecutors that have very militant agenda in terms of ideology have been able to get away with a lot in other states. … We've had prosecutors around this country that think they can pick and choose which laws to enforce."

Warren "may have thought, because they get away with it in Los Angeles, they get away with it in Baltimore, that he could do this stuff in Florida," DeSantis added. "Not on my watch … We're going to take action, decisive action, to protect the people of the state."

Warren’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Matt Leach is a Fox Digital Originals reporter based in Tampa, FL.

