Twitter liberals draw comparisons between Elon Musk and Nazis, extremism, World War 3

Some blue-check Twitter liberals have voiced their outrage at news that Elon Musk had made an offer to purchase the tech giant, with a few making comparisons between the possible hostile takeover to Nazi Germany, far-right extremism and the end of the world.

City University of New York Professor Jeff Jarvis likened the day of the announcement on Twitter to the final days of Germany’s government before the Nazis came to power.

The tweet said this: "Today on Twitter feels like the last evening in a Berlin nightclub at the twilight of Weimar Germany."

But Jarvis was far from the last to liken a potential tech company purchase to genocidal governments or violent political extremism. Some even predicted that a Musk-run Twitter could spell the end of democracy—or even the world.

Michael Volpe, the founder of Opera Holland Park who also hails himself as a "blocker of covidiocy," tweeted out on Thursday that a Twitter purchase by Musk would mean "the end of the world basically" and claimed that the Tesla CEO would "amplify every extremist right wing nazi" he could find.

MSNBC host Joy Reid, responding to a video of a story on a lawsuit that ordered Tesla to pay over 100 million dollars to a Black employee who claimed racial abuse, said this: "They want that old thing back, where nazis with green frog icons and Q-anon nuts and Trump and his Russian-bot-fueled MAGA hoard could swarm and harass people on this platform, rather than being confined to Gab and "Gettr" and Russian disinformation flowed freely. They NEED it."

Left-wing journalist David Leavitt, who has previously written for CBS and Yahoo, said Musk’s purchase could lead to "World War 3" and the destruction of earth.

LinkedIn Learning instructor, Morten Ran-Hendriksen chimed in on the discussion and warned that Musk’s offer could plunge the platform into "disinformation and far-right extremism," while the Washington Post's Max Boot wrote he was "frightened" on whether democracy could survive with an owner of Twitter who didn't want "more content moderation."

