Twitter leftists lose it after Elon Musk offers to buy the social media giant: 'I am frightened'

"For democracy to survive, we need more content moderation, not less," said Max Boot

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter Thursday elicited strong negative reactions from a certain segment of users of the social media giant, with some expressing fear about the impact his purchase could have on society, some threatening to leave the platform altogether, and others calling on billionaires to be abolished.

"I made an offer," Musk announced on Twitter, including a link to the SEC filing detailing his offer to buy the company for $54.40 per share or $41 billion dollars.

The offer came following days of speculation as to what action Musk was planning after news he had become Twitter's largest shareholder earlier this month with a purchase of 9.2% of company shares and declined a subsequent offer to join Twitter's board.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he had made an offer to purchase Twitter on April 14, 2022. (Screenshot/Twitter)

ELON MUSK SCARES LIBERALS, TWITTER AS HE PURSUES FREE SPEECH

Critics let loose following the revelations of Musk's offer.

"I am frightened by the impact on society and politics if Elon Musk acquires Twitter. He seems to believe that on social media anything goes. For democracy to survive, we need more content moderation, not less," liberal columnist Max Boot wrote, while venture capitalist Fred Wilson claimed Twitter was "too important to be owned and controlled by a single person."

Columnist Max Boot criticized Elon Musk's offer to purchase Twitter on April 14, 2022. (Screenshot/Twitter)

ELON MUSK TWITTER TAKEOVER WOULD BE ‘FANTASTIC’ FOLLOWING ‘OUTRAGEOUS’ CENSORSHIP, SAYS LARA TRUMP

"Elon Musk is why to abolish billionaires. Asking them to chip in their fair share isn’t enough. Regulating them isn’t enough. When people are allowed to acquire this much concentrated influence, they will inevitably manspread economic power into every other form of power," wrote MSNBC analyst Anand Giridharadas.

A number of users threatened to delete their Twitter accounts if Musk's offer was accepted, including CEO of the Center for Employment Justice and former Democrat congressional candidate Pam Keith who wrote, "I love you all, but I am 100% OUT if Musk takes overt (sic) Twitter."

Former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York Richard Signorelli claimed Musk was "getting on my nerves" and implored Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to reject the offer "for the good of the long term interests of Twitter & democracy."

Liberal professor Jeff Jarvis wrote, "Today on Twitter feels like the last evening in a Berlin nightclub at the twilight of Weimar Germany."

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk speaks in Hawthorne, California, U.S. December 18, 2018. 

Musk suggested in his SEC filing that if his offer is not accepted, he might sell his stake in the company, which some have suggested could lead to damaging effects on the share price. 

If Musk's offer is accepted, a number of changes could be in store for the liberal company considering Musk's expressed lack of "confidence in management," as well as his desire to take the company private.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.