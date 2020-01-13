Tucker Carlson: Bernie Sanders is the 'most credible change candidate' among 2020 Dems

Tucker Carlson weighed in on the current state of the 2020 Democratic field Monday, as new polling indicates Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders rising in Iowa just three weeks before that state's caucuses kick off the nominating season.

The "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host said that the Des Moines Register's latest poll, which shows showing Sanders holding a narrow lead, indicates "chaos in the Democratic party."

"With just weeks to go before the actual votes begin, Democratic primary voters face a choice between a punch-drunk mediocrity, a wild-eyed political extremist and a former Mckinsey consultant who lectures like a constipated Sunday school teacher, " Carlson said, referring to former Vice President Joe Biden, Sanders and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Sanders' recent surge has many Democrats "frantically rallying behind Biden," Carlson explained, adding that Democrats fear that a Sanders or Warren nomination could cost them the general election.

Carlson also pointed to the Democratic socialist's "new strategy" after he criticized Biden's foreign policy record during a recent CNN interview.

"Joe Biden voted and helped lead the effort for the war in Iraq," Sanders said. "Joe Biden voted for the disastrous trade agreements like NAFTA and permanent normal trade relations with China which cost us millions of jobs."

"It's an interesting moment," Carlson said of Sanders' remarks. "Unlike all of what you hear these people yell at each other, and at you -- racism, sexism ... those are legitimate criticisms."

Over the weekend, Biden was asked to respond to his opponent's criticism of his record -- but the former Vice President seemed unfazed.

"You're not going to get me into a fight with Bernie," Biden said, laughing. "Bernie's got enough baggage."

"Yeah, squint, chuckle. Dismiss it as immaterial," Carlson fired back. "Joe Biden has it exactly backward. Baggage? Sanders has the least baggage of any Democrat in this race, believe it or not."

Carlson called the Vermont senator the " least beholden to his own party," which the host explained may empower him heading into the race.

"He's made it clear for years that he wants to overturn the entire American system," Carlson said. "Now that's appalling, without precedent, but keep in mind that this is a country where a lot of people are suddenly fed up with the system. Because of that, Sanders' position gives him power. At this point, he's the most credible change candidate in the Democratic party and in 2020, they could make him the most formidable challenger."