Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Fox News Flash

Denmark's foreign minister says Trump has a point on China, Russia threat to Greenland

Lars Løkke Rasmussen warned a US invasion of Greenland would mean 'the end of NATO'

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
close
Danish foreign minister addresses concern over Russian and Chinese influence in Greenland Video

Danish foreign minister addresses concern over Russian and Chinese influence in Greenland

Danish foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen recaps meeting with the Trump administration and addresses President Donald Trump’s push to control Greenland on ‘Special Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denmark's foreign minister admitted he shares concerns with President Donald Trump and U.S. officials over Greenland's vulnerability to Chinese and Russian influence, despite his firm opposition to a U.S. takeover.

"There's absolutely no Chinese footprint in Greenland," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said on "Special Report" Wednesday. "Having said that… there's always a bit of truth in what he [Trump] is saying."

"We definitely share the concern that [the] Arctic is not any longer a low-tension region. And, of course, we have to be aware of that. And that's why we have invested almost $15 billion U.S. dollars last year in capabilities in Greenland."

ONLY 1 IN 5 AMERICANS SUPPORT US EFFORT TO ACQUIRE GREENLAND, POLL FINDS

A split-screen image showing Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen on one side and President Donald Trump on the other.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said he understands President Donald Trump’s concerns about China and Russia but called for a "facts-based dialogue." (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images; Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The remarks followed Danish and Greenlandic leaders' trip to Washington this week for talks with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rasmussen remained defiant against a U.S. invasion, warning it would be "the end of NATO."

"We all belong to NATO. And we think that our way forward should be that we, you know, combine forces. So we share the concerns to some extent, but not the methods, if I could put it that way," he said.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands rejected Rasmussen's view, saying Denmark lacks the resources needed to defend the territory against adversaries. She warned both Russia and China are actively seeking to establish footholds in the region.

TRUMP SAYS US IS MAKING MOVES TO ACQUIRE GREENLAND 'WHETHER THEY LIKE IT OR NOT'

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt speak to reporters at a podium.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt speak to the media at the Danish Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 14.

"Greenlanders will go independent in the 21st century," Sands said on "The Ingraham Angle" Wednesday, pointing to Iceland’s separation from Denmark in the 20th century.

"President Trump's making sure they don't fall into the lap of China or Russia," she added.

HOUSE SPEAKER JOHNSON: ‘NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND’ FOR TRUMP'S GREENLAND ACQUISITION PLANS AMID MILITARY SPECULATION

Greenland has pushed for independence from Denmark, but its leaders have signaled they are not interested in becoming part of the United States. Still, Trump has repeatedly spoken about securing Greenland as a priority.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen speaks at a podium during a joint press conference.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen speaks during a joint press conference with his German counterpart in Berlin on Dec. 22, 2022.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of national security," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Wednesday.

He has said Greenland is integral to the country’s Golden Dome project, a proposed U.S. missile-defense shield. Trump added that if the U.S. does not secure the territory, "Russia or China will," and called on NATO to back U.S. efforts to take control of Greenland.

Trump is making sure Greenland doesn’t ‘fall into the laps’ of China, Russia Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

Close modal

Continue