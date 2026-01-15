Pam Bondi defends seizing reporter's devices over alleged classified leaks involving foreign adversary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Justice Department has authorized the seizure of a Washington Post reporter’s devices in a classified leak probe, reopening a long-running debate over press protections and national security.

In a "Hannity" appearance Wednesday, Bondi said she rescinded prior Justice Department guidance shielding journalists from subpoenas and searches, arguing that classified material connected to U.S. military operations could put service members’ lives at risk.

"The First Amendment is a bedrock principle, but this isn’t about that. This is about classified material that could jeopardize lives," Bondi said.

The reporter, Hannah Natanson, was at home in Virginia at the time of the search, according to the Washington Post. Agents seized her Garmin watch, a work laptop, a personal laptop and her phone, the outlet reported.

EX-NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR JOHN BOLTON INDICTED WITH IMPROPER HANDLING OF CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

The Post reported that it also received a subpoena seeking information about communications between the contractor and other Post employees, prompting concern from the outlet's executive editor, Matt Murray.

In an email to the newsroom, Murray called the Justice Department’s actions "extraordinary, aggressive action," adding that it is "deeply concerning and raises profound questions and concern around the constitutional protections for our work."

The Washington Post previously told Fox News Digital that it is "reviewing and monitoring the situation."

WASHINGTON POST STANDS BY HEGSETH 'KILL THEM ALL' REPORT ON BOAT STRIKE DESPITE TESTIMONY DENIAL

The search warrant executed at Natanson’s home came after authorities charged a Department of War system administrator, Aurelio Perez-Lugones, with leaking classified information, and as investigators sought to recover material and communications they believe passed between the contractor and journalists.

Perez-Lugones is accused of using databases and repositories to search for, access and view a classified intelligence report related to a foreign country. He is accused of taking a screenshot of the report and printing it.

"This IT [contractor] that worked for Department of War, who had classified information, is charged now with leaking classified information involving a foreign adversary. He could jeopardize the lives, the safety of our men and women in the military," Bondi said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Today, it's been reported that the great men and women of the FBI executed a search warrant at the direction of Kash Patel and my office on the reporter's home, seizing the devices that contained classified material regarding our foreign adversaries, and that's what we're looking into now," she added.

Bondi declined to discuss the facts of the case in depth but said if a reporter unknowingly possesses classified information, the Justice Department "[has] the right" to have that information returned.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.