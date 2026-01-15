Family of Washington man allegedly killed by illegal migrant trucker says no lawyers will take case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The sister of Robert Pearson, who was killed in a Washington State highway crash, says her family has been unable to find legal representation to pursue accountability against the state entity that issued a commercial driver's license (CDL) to the undocumented immigrant truck driver who allegedly struck and killed her brother.

Jen Jensen, Pearson’s sister, said her family had begun taking legal action against the trucking company that hired Singh, but holding government agencies to account has proven more difficult.

"Where they're running into problems is suing Washington, suing California, the company that issued the CDL," Jensen said Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"That's where they're running into problems of finding a lawyer that's willing to take case and wanting to put up a fight, because there are so many layers to this. It's not, unfortunately, this clean case that... it seems like."

Kamalpreet Singh was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing illegally into the United States on Dec. 23, 2023, but was released into the country instead of being detained, an ICE source said.

Singh faces charges of vehicular homicide after he allegedly crashed into the back of a vehicle on State Route 167 in Washington, crushing it between another truck and killing 29-year-old Robert B. Pearson in December 2025. He was released from jail on a $100,000 bond.

DUFFY EXPOSES 54% OF NORTH CAROLINA TRUCK LICENSES ISSUED ILLEGALLY TO 'DANGEROUS DRIVERS'

Jensen said her family is ready and willing to seek consequences for regulatory agencies, but attorneys are not.

ICE ARRESTS ILLEGAL-IMMIGRANT TRUCKER FROM UZBEKISTAN OVER ALLEGED TERROR TIES

"They've reached out to multiple law firms, multiple lawyers. They have friends of lawyers that have been trying to reach out to find someone willing to take the case," she explained. "And they keep running into dead ends. 'Sorry, we don't cover that in our firm.' And there are no recommendations given."

Ingraham called it "ridiculous" that the Pearson family hasn’t been able to secure legal counsel, saying there should be a national class-action lawsuit against trucking companies that fail to properly vet drivers.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Jensen also expressed frustration with slow justice.

"[We] want everyone and everything that led up to this happening — they want there to be some sort of accountability, but no one's coming forward or willing to take the case," she said.

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano, Bill Melugin and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.