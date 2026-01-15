Expand / Collapse search
Matt Damon condemns ICE after fatal shooting in Minneapolis, calls out 'lack of training'

Actor wore 'Be Good' pin in protest of ICE's actions and Renee Good's death

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Actor Matt Damon criticized U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Tuesday during an interview at the premiere of his new movie and said the agency lacked training.

Attending the Netflix premiere of "The Rip" — his new movie on the streaming platform — Damon wore a "Be Good" pin in protest of the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis.

In a video posted to X by Associated Press Entertainment, Damon explained why he was wearing the pin.

"Yeah, I mean, I think that that incident was incredibly alarming," Damon said. "I think a lot of people are on edge and worried about this and paying very close attention and really worried about this type of behavior out in our streets and the lack of training that we’re reading about and hearing about with some of these people who are going out there."

PROTESTERS CLASH WITH FEDERAL OFFICERS AFTER ANOTHER ICE SHOOTING IN MINNEAPOLIS

Matt Damon

Matt Damon at Netflix's "The Rip" New York Premiere held at Alice Tully Hall on Jan. 13, 2026, in New York. (Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

"Clearly, you know, I’ve heard from a lot of friends in law enforcement that that was not the way they would have handled the situation. I think as concerned citizens, we need to be talking about this and talking about what kind of country we want to live in," Damon continued.

Fox News Digital has reached out to ICE for comment.

The "Be Good" pins were also seen on celebrities at the Golden Globes.

Stars like Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, Jean Smart, Ariana Grande, Natasha Lyonne and others wore pins with slogans that read, "Be Good" and "ICE Out."

NEW VIDEO SHOWS MINUTES LEADING UP TO DEADLY MINNEAPOLIS ICE SHOOTING

Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes, Jean Smart

Celebrities wore anti-ICE pics at the Golden Globes.  (Getty Images)

"Of course, this is for the mother who was murdered by an ICE agent, and it's really sad. I know people are out marching and all today, and we need to speak up," Sykes told Variety on the red carpet prior to the show. "We need to be out there and shut this rogue government down, because it's just awful what they're doing to people."

Good was shot and killed during an encounter with an ICE officer last week. Since then, protests have erupted in Minneapolis and across the U.S. Local officials, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have criticized the ICE officer's actions.

Fox News' Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

