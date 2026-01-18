Trump’s leadership creates 'rare opportunity' for change in Iran, former Iranian political prisoner says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Iranian political prisoner Navid Mohebbi said President Donald Trump's strong stance in confronting the government of Iran has presented a rare and potentially historic opportunity for change, as protesters challenge what he described as one of the world’s most brutal governments.

Mohebbi argued that the scale of unrest inside Iran, combined with U.S. leadership he believes has already demonstrated a willingness to stand up to Tehran, has placed the country at a turning point, with consequences for Iran's future, U.S. national security and global stability.

"What's happening right now is a historical test, not just for Iran, but for the entire world," Mohebbi said Saturday on "My View with Lara Trump," arguing that Trump's actions in the coming days could change the course of history.

"This is one of those moments that, in my opinion, will be written about for generations to come," he added. "I think President Trump's legacy is on the line here as well, and in the best possible way. I think his administration has a rare opportunity to redefine America's global leadership by standing up with the people that are begging for freedom."

He said Trump faces a rare, legacy-defining opportunity to both stand with Iranians seeking freedom and advance U.S. interests by "weakening a regime that funds terrorism, destabilizes the Middle East and threatens… global security, including President Trump's life."

Mohebbi alleged that millions of Iranians had taken to the streets and that security forces had killed "more than 12,000 and up to 20,000 people."

The U.S.-based Iranian Human Rights Activists News Agency estimates that more than 3,000 people were killed over roughly three weeks of unrest, though Iranian authorities have not released an official death toll and nationwide internet shutdowns have made independent verification difficult.

Mohebbi pointed to Trump’s past confrontations with Tehran, including the 2020 killing of Qassem Soleimani and more recent strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

"Today, Americans can really see why that mattered. If a regime is capable of slaughtering 20,000 of its own people, you can only imagine what it would do with a nuclear weapon."

